GAME RECAP: Canadiens 3, Oilers 0

MONTREAL, QC – Bleu, Blanked et Rouge.

The Edmonton Oilers failed to find the scoresheet in La Belle Province on Monday night, getting blanked 3-0 by the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in the first of back-to-back games after goaltender Sam Montembault made all 30 saves to earn the shutout.

Forward Brendan Gallagher redirected Mike Matheson's shot over Calvin Pickard's left shoulder to open the scoring with 31 seconds left in the second period, scoring the only goal Montreal would end up needing behind a perfect Montembault over the full 60 minutes on Monday night.

"I feel like we have chances every night, but right now, we're not bearing down on the looks that we're getting," defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. "We've gotta stick with it. We know we have a lot of really good goalscorers in here and everybody can contribute, but right now, for whatever reason, it hasn't gone in for us."

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle doubled Montreal's lead at 2-0 with 5:52 gone in the final frame before Jake Evans added an empty-netter in the final five minutes after the Oilers pulled their goalie for the extra attacker. Pickard finished with 20 saves on 22 shots for the Oilers in their second shutout loss of the season, while Montembault's clean sheet was the second of his career.

"A lot of credit to them defending and keeping us out to the outside, but we can work for our chances too – whether it's making a few more passes, not turning the puck over the blue line, or getting a little more presence around the net," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

"There's some stuff that we can do a little bit better, but a lot of credit to Montreal, because they did a lot of good things."

Edmonton's record falls to 9-8-2 entering Tuesday's second game of a back-to-back against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.