GAME RECAP: Blues 6, Oilers 3

McDavid had three assists & Perry scored his first Oilers goal in a 6-3 defeat to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday that was plagued by penalty trouble from the Blue & Orange

GettyImages-2006242056

ST. LOUIS, MO – Connor McDavid had three assists and Corey Perry delivered a spark-plug performance with his first Oilers goal, a disallowed tally and a fight, but sustained penalty trouble in the final two periods contributed to the St. Louis Blues scoring three power-play goals in a 6-3 win at Enterprise Center on Thursday night.

After taking a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes on the back of goals from Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers would run into further penalty trouble over the final 40 minutes with seven straight infractions – including successive elbowing and unsportsmanlike conduct calls on Vincent Desharnais – that ended up sinking the Blue & Orange to their third defeat in five games since the All-Star Break.

Netminder Jordan Binnington was critical to St. Louis' victory with 35 saves, while Stuart Skinner was beaten five times on 29 shots to take the defeat.

The Oilers head to Dallas on Saturday for a matinée meeting with the Stars at American Airlines Arena at 1:00 p.m. MST.

Nugent-Hopkins cleans up a goalmouth scramble for a 2-1 lead

FIRST PERIOD

Simply put, Jordan Binnington was the reason why the Oilers weren't ahead by a handful through 20 minutes.

The Blues' netminder posted a 2-1-0 record, a .935 save percentage and a 1.57 goals-against average against Edmonton last campaign and was looking poised to put in another big night against the Blue & Orange early in the frame.

Binnington was let off early in the game by the officials when Evan Bouchard's would-be 13th goal of the season was taken back after Corey Perry caught a piece of him in the crease on his way through. When you operate the way Corey Perry does, those types of plays just come with the territory of being a hard-nosed, net-front presence.

The taken-back tally proved important as soon St. Louis was on the board, getting a lucky bounce off the skate blade of Vincent Desharnais on a net-front pass that fell kindly to the waiting stick of Robert Thomas at the back door to make it 1-0 at the 9:47 mark of the opening period.

Draisaitl scores the equalizer with a power-play one-timer

The Oilers had the extra benefit of having three power plays in the first period, cashing in on one to tie the game three-and-a-half minutes when Connor McDavid made a quick pass to Leon Draisaitl in the right circle for a one-timer. Evan Bouchard had his initial shot blocked, but the captain reacted the fastest to throw it across to his German teammate to deliver into the back of the net to make it 1-1.

The Oilers kept putting the pressure on the Blues and would finish the period with a 14-8 shot advantage. Two of those shots came when Zach Hyman was flat-out denied twice by Binnington, making a terrific glove save on the winger before he stretched out the right pad soon a minute later to take away what looked like a certain goal for Edmonton's leading scorer.

Hyman, however, would have a helping hand in the Oilers taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission by poking the puck to Nugent-Hopkins during a goalmouth scramble.

The third-most tenured Edmonton player in franchise history alongside Mark Messier buried his 15th goal of the season with 27 seconds left, marking his 851st NHL game by finding the scoresheet for the second straight game to give the Oilers a lead after 20 minutes.

Nugent-Hopkins cleans up a goalmouth scramble for a 2-1 lead

SECOND PERIOD

For all the positivity the Oilers had generated in the first period, all that was undone over a four-goal middle frame from the Blues.

Edmonton had an offensive explosion in the third period of their 8-4 win over Detroit on Tuesday, but they found themselves on the other end of it in St. Louis tonight after giving up two even-strength goals and two power-play tallies to trail 5-2 through 40 minutes.

Former Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours started the scoring streak for St. Louis when he sniped his turn-around shot bar down on Stuart Skinner just 1:07 after the puck dropped on the period. The former WHL standout would finish with a goal and two assists and has 19 goals this year, while only contributing seven assists.

Torey Krug gave St. Louis the lead seven-and-a-half minutes later, sliding one under Skinner after Edmonton's netminder was pulled out of position from Neighbours causing trouble around his crease.

The Oilers faced their first deficit of the game and would ultimately regret playing undisciplined, leading to two power-play goals from Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich in the final five minutes of the period. St. Louis would finish the night 3-for-7 with the man advantage after their struggles continued in the final frame.

THIRD PERIOD

Frustration, unfortunately, set in on the Oilers bench.

Perry scored his first Oilers goal in the final frame, tucking in the rebound off Brett Kulak's shot with 8:46 left in regulation, but penalties kept the Oilers from mounting any meaningful comeback in the final 20 minutes.

Edmonton's players and coaches weren't happy with some of the penalties being called against them over the entire 60 minutes, but in the final frame is where things hit a breaking point.

Vincent Desharnais was called for a soft elbow with Edmonton already being tasked with killing off a slashing call to Cody Ceci, and the 6-foot-7 blueliner vehemently voiced his displeasure to the official and earned himself a double-minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

When all was said and done following Brandon Saad's empty-net goal with 2:53 left, St. Louis finished the night 2-for-8 with the man advantage.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blues

BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins tying Messier for third all-time in Oilers games played

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

BLOG: McDavid hits milestone with six-assist night

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Red Wings 4

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Red Wings

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

BLOG: Kane & Perry proving a challenge for opponents

GENE'S BLOG: An Ear For The Gear

GAME RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Ducks 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks

BLOG: Perry prepares for return to Anaheim

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks