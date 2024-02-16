GAME RECAP: Blues 6, Oilers 3

ST. LOUIS, MO – Connor McDavid had three assists and Corey Perry delivered a spark-plug performance with his first Oilers goal, a disallowed tally and a fight, but sustained penalty trouble in the final two periods contributed to the St. Louis Blues scoring three power-play goals in a 6-3 win at Enterprise Center on Thursday night.

After taking a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes on the back of goals from Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers would run into further penalty trouble over the final 40 minutes with seven straight infractions – including successive elbowing and unsportsmanlike conduct calls on Vincent Desharnais – that ended up sinking the Blue & Orange to their third defeat in five games since the All-Star Break.

Netminder Jordan Binnington was critical to St. Louis' victory with 35 saves, while Stuart Skinner was beaten five times on 29 shots to take the defeat.

The Oilers head to Dallas on Saturday for a matinée meeting with the Stars at American Airlines Arena at 1:00 p.m. MST.