GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Edmonton Oilers couldn't come up with the victory on Monday night in a 3-2 overtime defeat to the St. Louis Blues, who earned a valuable extra point in their playoff push as they pursue one of the two Wild Card spots in the Western Conference.

Brandon Saad came off the bench in overtime for a breakaway and slid the game-winner under Stuart Skinner 2:09 into the extra frame after Leon Draisaitl tied the game in the third period with his 39th goal and 99th point of the season that was set up by Connor McDavid.

Brayden Schenn scored twice in the victory for the Blues, who move to within three points of the Los Angeles Kings for the final Wild Card spot with seven games left in their regular-season schedule.

Stuart Skinner stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Oilers in the defeat, while Mattias Ekholm extended his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist.

The Oilers see their three-game win streak come to an end and will continue their push for first in the Pacific Division on Wednesday when they take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.