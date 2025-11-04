GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2

ST. LOUIS, MO – Centre Pius Suter scored with 1:23 remaining in regulation on Monday night to seal the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center, putting an end to their seven-game losing streak.

Jack Roslovic scored for a second straight game on the power play late in the first period before Andrew Mangiapane made it 2-0 for the Oilers 2:27 into the middle frame with his fourth goal of the campaign, but the Blues responded with two goals in 2:30 from rookie Dalibor Dvorsky and Robert Thomas before the intermission to tie things up entering the final frame.

Late in the third period, Suter slid home a rebound in front of netminder Calvin Pickard to seal the comeback for the Blues, who earned their first victory in eight games dating back to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars back on Oct. 18.

Connor McDavid reached 1,100 career points with two assists alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who became the fourth player in Oilers franchise history to record 300 power-play points with a two-helper performance.

The Oilers now travel to Dallas to wrap up back-to-back games on Tuesday against the Stars at American Airlines Center.