GAME RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Oilers 4

The Blue Jackets hold off another third-period rally from the Oilers on Thursday to claim a 5-4 win at Nationwide Arena & end Edmonton's two-game win streak in the second of back-to-back games

COLUMBUS, OH – Despite our best efforts to repeat Monday's heroic comeback over the Blue Jackets, the third-period rally came up short on Thursday.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, including one of his team's two goals in the third period, but the Edmonton Oilers couldn't replicate their final-frame comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this week after falling to a 5-4 defeat at Nationwide Arena on Thursday in the second of back-to-back games.

The German's 11th goal of the campaign made it 2-2 just 1:40 after winger Matt Savoie got the Oilers on the board in the second period after they trailed by two goals early in the stanza off Mathieu Olivier's opening goal in the first and Charlie Coyle's rebound just 44 seconds after the intermission.

The Blue Jackets retook their two-goal lead off tallies from Denton Mateychuk and Adam Fantilli heading into the third period, where Olivier made it 5-2 with 12:30 remaining in regulation before Vasily Podkolzin's third goal of the campaign just 27 seconds later breathed life into another late Oilers comeback.

After Leon Draisaitl made it 5-4 with less than half the final period left, the Oilers had numerous chances at another dramatic comeback against the Blue Jackets, but they weren't able to capitalize on their pressure at even strength and with the net empty as time expired on their 5-4 defeat.

The Oilers have a travel day on Friday as they continue their seven-game road trip on Saturday with a visit to Lenovo Center to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Blue Jackets hold off a late Oilers push to win by a goal

FIRST PERIOD

The Ohio state capital has never been a kind place to the Oilers, and the Blue Jackets arrived ready to give them another hard game on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets were unlucky to be leading only by a goal through 20 minutes on home ice after three shots struck the post and another bounced off the crossbar in the period, with the puck seemingly on its edge and looking hard to control in the second of back-to-back games for the Oilers.

Forward Jack Roslovic's homecoming in Columbus didn't start how he'd hoped by taking a tripping penalty in the first two minutes, sending the Blue Jackets to their first power play and Dmitri Voronkov hitting the iron for the first time tonight off a rebound after having Calvin Pickard beaten on a quick transition.

Minutes later, it was Miles Wood hitting a second iron when he fired through a shot from the right circle under the left arm of Pickard before bouncing on its edge and off the far post, allowing the Oilers and their netminder to escape danger again and keep it scoreless early.

Kris addresses the media after the Oilers suffer a 5-4 loss at the hands of the Blue Jackets

The puck was looking hard to track early in this one, and the Blue Jackets were the ones who used it to their advantage in the first period by filtering as many shots towards the crease as possible and hitting their third post in the opening 11 minutes of the contest.

Voronkov chopped at the puck against Pickard's pad and watched as it bounced off the crossbar before Adam Fantilli took a few whacks at the loose puck at the far post, but he couldn't put it away to give the Blue Jackets a deserved lead with how unlucky they'd been early in this one.

Columbus was able to take the lead with 4:24 left in the opening period after Mathieu Olivier got a tiny piece of Charlie Coyle's effort through traffic that managed to trickle its way through Pickard to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 advantage.

The Oilers got a late power play on a high-sticking call against Isac Lundestrom with three minutes left, but the Blue Jackets looked the most dangerous, hitting their fourth post of the opening 20 minutes through Voronkov on a shorthanded odd-man rush before the end of the period.

Darnell speaks after the Oilers fall 5-4 to the Blue Jackets on Thursday at Nationwide Arena

SECOND PERIOD

Charlie Coyle made it 2-0 for the Blue Jackets just 44 seconds into the period, but we all know that a two-goal lead is the worst lead in hockey.

Columbus has a keen understanding of that, considering these two teams' last meeting only three nights ago at Rogers Place, when the Oilers fought back from two goals down in the third period to win 5-4 in overtime. But more than one two-goal lead, however, is difficult for any trailing team to overcome.

The Oilers started working harder for their chances and got on the board through Matt Savoie at 11:51 of the frame, with the rookie forward continuing his hot stretch by putting a perfect deflection on Evan Bouchard's point shot to bounce it over the left pad of netminder Jet Greaves to make it 2-1 for Columbus.

Savoie's tally was his second goal of the season, and he now has points in back-to-back games (1G, 2A) after his first multi-point performance last night in Edmonton's 2-1 overtime win over Philadelphia, including the assist on Jack Roslovic's second straight OT winner.

Savoie scores on a sweet deflection to make it 2-1 Blue Jackets

Just 1:40 later, Leon Draisaitl showed determination in scoring the equalizer after winning a faceoff in the offensive zone, fighting his way across the slot and into the right circle before opening up for a one-timer delivered by Evan Bouchard that he blasted past Jet Greaves for his 11th goal of the season.

The German's 10th career goal against the Blue Jackets was the 410th of his career, leaving him seven goals shy of tying Glenn Anderson (417) for the third most in franchise history and 25 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career. But most importantly, it had the Oilers level at 2-2 with half the second period still to play in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets weren't interested in repeating their heartbreak in Edmonton on Monday after they collapsed from a two-goal lead in the third period, and they responded just 20 seconds later to close out a three-goal stretch in 2:10 when Denton Mateychuk finished off a hard bounce off the boards.

That put Columbus back in control, and they restored their two-goal lead 1:40 before the intermission, with Adam Fantilli scoring his third goal in as many games to make it 4-2 after rounding Pickard to slide it home from the pass thrown out in front from the corner by Kirill Marchenko.

Draisaitl fights to get open & scores the equalizer on a one-timer

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers gave themselves every possible chance at making another third-period comeback happen against the Blue Jackets.

Down to the very last play of regulation, Edmonton and Columbus duked it out in a thrilling third period for the second time this week, but there'd be no lucky bounce for Jake Walman off the stick of Denton Mateychuk in the last minute that came for the Blue & Orange despite this time another rally late rally.

Early in the period, McDavid was denied by Greaves after getting behind the Columbus defence before Mattias Ekholm buzzed the tower with a heavy slap shot from the left circle that struck the post and went out the other side, continuing the theme of both sides hitting the iron on Thursday.

The Oilers had a crucial power play early in the period, where McDavid attempted to bat an airborne puck out of midair to create a dangerous scramble around the Columbus crease before Greaves parried aside a 95-mile-per-hour heater from Evan Bouchard.

Olivier and Coyle were both locked in for the Blue Jackets on Thursday, recording three points apiece and combining 7:30 into the frame to extend Columbus' advantage to 5-2, making it look like a comeback might not be on the cards for Edmonton this time.

Podkolzin gets the Oilers within two of the Blue Jackets in the third

Vasily Podkolzin's response 27 seconds later between the hashmarks injected life into the Oilers with the possibility of another rally, and Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the contest arrived 3:30 later on a shot through traffic from the right circle that had them back within one with 8:33 left in regulation.

With over five minutes left, a pair of matching roughing penalties to Andrew Mangiapane and Dmitri Voronkov favoured the Oilers by making it four-on-four, with McDavid's wide chip while open in front and Ekholm's heavy blast that was turned away by Greaves, marking their best chances with the extra ice.

The Oilers looked dangerous down to the game's last moment, pulling Pickard for the extra attacker with under two minutes to go.

After relentless pressure from the Oilers, the Blue Jackets had the chance to clear the puck with under five seconds left, but a turnover produced a last-gasp chance for Bouchard in the slot that he missed before time expired on their 5-4 defeat at Nationwide Arena.

Draisaitl cuts it to 5-4 in Columbus with his second of the night

