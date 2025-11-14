GAME RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Oilers 4

COLUMBUS, OH – Despite our best efforts to repeat Monday's heroic comeback over the Blue Jackets, the third-period rally came up short on Thursday.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, including one of his team's two goals in the third period, but the Edmonton Oilers couldn't replicate their final-frame comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this week after falling to a 5-4 defeat at Nationwide Arena on Thursday in the second of back-to-back games.

The German's 11th goal of the campaign made it 2-2 just 1:40 after winger Matt Savoie got the Oilers on the board in the second period after they trailed by two goals early in the stanza off Mathieu Olivier's opening goal in the first and Charlie Coyle's rebound just 44 seconds after the intermission.

The Blue Jackets retook their two-goal lead off tallies from Denton Mateychuk and Adam Fantilli heading into the third period, where Olivier made it 5-2 with 12:30 remaining in regulation before Vasily Podkolzin's third goal of the campaign just 27 seconds later breathed life into another late Oilers comeback.

After Leon Draisaitl made it 5-4 with less than half the final period left, the Oilers had numerous chances at another dramatic comeback against the Blue Jackets, but they weren't able to capitalize on their pressure at even strength and with the net empty as time expired on their 5-4 defeat.

The Oilers have a travel day on Friday as they continue their seven-game road trip on Saturday with a visit to Lenovo Center to face the Carolina Hurricanes.