GAME RECAP: Avalanche 9, Oilers 1

ADVANTAGE AVALANCHE

The Avalanche held the edge in power plays and production during the opening frame on Saturday, where the Oilers started strongly in a back-and-forth special-teams battle in the opening 10 minutes before being beaten twice by a pair of lethal releases from defenceman Cale Makar 1:09 apart.

The Oilers loaded up their top line with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Jack Roslovic to go head-to-head against Colorado's trio of Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas at even strength, but both teams' stars received plenty of ice time in a penalty-filled opening half of the first period.

Starting on their first shift, Edmonton's top line applied early pressure on the Avalanche and drew a tripping penalty through McDavid, who along with Draisaitl stayed out on the ice for nearly three minutes trying to capitalize on their early power-play opportunity. But after Evan Bouchard registered their only shot with the man advantage on the five-minute mark, it would take the Oilers 11:46 of play to record their next shot on goal.

Both sides traded penalties before the game's first sustained stretch of five-on-five came after the midway mark of the opening frame, where the Avalanche struck twice 1:09 apart courtesy of Makar before having another one disallowed for offside.

Makar beat Stuart Skinner cleanly off the far post from the right circle to open the scoring at 6:31 of the first period before he scored again from the identical spot just over a minute later, dispatching another wicked release far side on the Oilers netminder that came quickly off a won faceoff by Nathan MacKinnon.

Both MacKinnon and Toews picked up the helpers on Makar's fifth and sixth goals of the season to help give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog looked like he'd made it a three-goal lead for the visitors with the Oilers killing a penalty to McDavid a few minutes later, but a coach's challenge for offside reversed the decision after it was dragged over the blueline by Jack Drury following his entry into the offensive zone.

Later in the penalty kill, defenceman Jake Walman was called for boarding against forward Gavin Brindley, leaving the Oilers to kill off 36 seconds of five-on-three to finish off the opening period that saw them finish trailing 2-0 to the Avalanche.