GAME RECAP: Avalanche 5, Oilers 4

Corey Perry scores twice & Leon Draisaitl reaches 40 goals with a pair, but the Oilers fall 5-4 to the Avalanche on Friday in a thriller at Rogers Place before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off

DEV_9692
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forwards Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each scored twice, but the Edmonton Oilers were narrowly beaten by the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night, losing 5-4 at Rogers Place in a thrilling finale before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Avalanche received terrific performances from Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who had four and three points respectively in the win. The dagger from Martin Necas with 4:22 remaining in the third period served as the breaking point in a highly-skilled contest that included seven players who'll compete in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which begins on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal.

The NHL's leading point-getter in MacKinnon had a goal and three assists in a duel against the League's leading goalscorer in Draisaitl, who scored one at the power play in the first period and again at even strength in the middle frame to reach 40 goals, including the tying goal that made it 4-4 heading into the third.

MacKinnon set up the game-winner to seal the Avalanche victory by finding Necas on the second attempt following a two-on-one late in regulation.

Makar had two goals and an assist, while winger Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist for Colorado, who won their third straight game. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had two helpers for the Oilers, who had their mini two-game win streak snapped heading into the two-week break.

The Oilers will head out on the road for a lengthy five-game Eastern road trip when they return to action on Feb. 22 in Philadelphia before they play their first home game over a month from now on Mar. 4 against Anaheim.

The Oilers fall to the Avalanche in a thriller before the 4 Nations Face-Off

FIRST PERIOD

An instant classic between the League's top two scorers and two of its most dynamic teams was certainly brewing after the opening 20 minutes.

It was advantage Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche at the end of the first period after the NHL's leading points man propelled the visitors to a 3-2 lead at the intermission with a goal and two assists, but Leon Draisaitl and Oilers looked prepared to match them shot for shot with two quick responses.

Half a minute into the game's opening power play with Zach Hyman in the box for hooking, MacKinnon opened the scoring for Colorado by shooting through the wickets of defenceman Ty Emberson and Stuart Skinner's five-hole from the top of the left circle 9:48 into the period, marking his 21st goal of the season.

The Avalance captain began tonight's game two points ahead of Draisaitl with 83, but the German wasn't going to let him take the entire spotlight on Friday night after he answered back on Edmonton's own opening man advantage that arrived less than a minute later.

Draisaitl responds on the power play with his 39th goal of the season

Only six seconds after the draw following Artturi Lehkonen's slashing penalty against Darnell Nurse, No. 29 for the Oilers would win the draw and open up in the slot for a one-timer set up by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins before rifling his league-leading 39th goal of the campaign under the bar.

You can't forget about Cale Makar, either, who started the night four points away from becoming the fourth-fastest defenceman to reach 400 and gave himself two on the night when his wrist shot from the right circle on the second phase of Colorado's zone entry caught a piece of Stuart Skinner's glove on the way into the back of the net, restoring the lead for the Avalanche lead at 21 just over a minute after Draisaitl answered back.

Continuing the trend of quick responses by the Blue & Orange, it took veteran Corey Perry only 36 seconds to make it 2-2 when he corralled his own rebound from delivering a shot from the slot and flipped a backhand under the crossbar behind netminder Mackenzie Blackwood.

Luckily for the Oilers, they had the best record in the NHL this season when trailing after the first period (9-10-1) coming into Friday's final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Perry's 11th goal provides another immediate answer for the Oilers

SECOND PERIOD

These two teams are simply incapable of playing a boring, defence-focused hockey game.

So is Leon Draisatil when it comes to goalscoring.

A middle frame filled with penalties and a trio of tallies saw the Oilers and Avalanche combine for eight goals and nine total minor penalties through 40 minutes on Friday night as both sides looked to stay strong heading into the two-week layoff for their teams from regular-season action.

One of the players who won't be enjoying a break alongside Devon Toews, MacKinnon and McDavid on Team Canada is Makar, who gave Colorado their first multi-goal lead of the game with his second goal of the night that came shorthanded 6:39 into the period.

Evan Bouchard turned the puck over on the man advantage to Parker Kelly while trying to drop the puck to McDavid in the neutral zone, leading to the centre sliding it over to Makar to go under the gloves against netminder Calvin Pickard under the glove, who started the second period for the Oilers after Skinner conceded three goals on 12 shots in the opening frame.

Perry powers his way to the net for his second goal of the night

The Oilers came back with their second-unit power play, and it would once again be Perry who'd quickly answer back for his side, attacking the front of the net from below the goal line and trying to shovel one through the five-hole of Blackwood before it inevitably found its way through off the skate of defenceman Samuel Girard.

Perry’s 12th goal of the campaign marked the 63rd two-goal game of his incredible career, and his first as a member of the Oilers that increased his total over the past nine games to six goals and an assist while he shows no signs of letting up at 39 years old.

You could definitely tell for of the NHL's best players in McDavid, Draisaitl, MacKinnon and Makar were playing on Friday, and the League's leading goalscorer turned its top points man into a pylon with 4:01 on the clock in the middle frame to tie the game at 4-4 and reach the mark of 40 goals with an incredible second effort.

Draisaitl turned MacKinnon inside out at the hashmarks with one of his signature cut-back dangles and then fired a low shot on goal that was kicked out by Blackwood, but the German superstar didn't give up on the play before chipping the rebound top shelf from his knees for a terrific equalizer and one of his best goals of the campaign – and there have been plenty from the Deutschland Dangler.

Draisaitl reached the mark of 40 goals in only 55, games, becoming the seventh Oiler to achieve the feat in that many games or less, and is the fourth active player in the NHL to record 40-plus goals in at least six seasons – joining Alex Ovechkin (13) and Steven Stamkos (7), and tying Auston Matthews (6).

Draisaitl ties the game & reaches 40 goals with a terrific second effort

THIRD PERIOD

What a gutting way to conclude an incredible hockey game.

The Oilers had a five-on-three situation to kill off just under six minutes into the final frame, seeing their short-handed unit come up with critical blocks from Ty Emberson and Mattias Ekholm, Calvin Pickard taking a shot high off the mask, and Brett Kulak making a vital interception at the back post that allowed the Oilers to escape a major jam in the first half of the period.

But with over four minutes left in regulation, a tipped pass from Zach Hyman escaped the Avalanche zone and sent them in on a two-on-one through MacKinnon and Joel Kiviranta that saw Pickard make the all-important save before Colorado's captain picked up the loose puck.

Hyman and Klingberg had Kiviranta marked in the blue paint while Ekholm marked MacKinnon, but the trio of Oilers didn't tack the incoming Martin Necas, who took a wide-open pass from MacKinnon and buried it past the right skate of Pickard to bury the dagger and make it 5-4 with 4:22 left in the third period.

The Oilers pulled their goalie for the extra attacker, but were unable to dig the puck out of a full scrum in the left corner, leading to the Avalanche running out time to earn the two points in an exciting finale at Rogers Place before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

News Feed

BLOG: Draisaitl enjoying race with MacKinnon & others for NHL's scoring title

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Black Excellence this Friday

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blackhawks

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 2 (OT)

RELEASE: Pets of Oil Country 50/50 underway

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

RECAP: 2024-25 Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

GAME RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

GAME RECAP: Red Wings 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Klingberg to make Oilers debut against Red Wings

RELEASE: McDavid & Ekholm selected as 4 Nations alternate captains

RELEASE: NHL unveils Oilers Quarter Century Team