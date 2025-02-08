GAME RECAP: Avalanche 5, Oilers 4

EDMONTON, AB – Forwards Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each scored twice, but the Edmonton Oilers were narrowly beaten by the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night, losing 5-4 at Rogers Place in a thrilling finale before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Avalanche received terrific performances from Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who had four and three points respectively in the win. The dagger from Martin Necas with 4:22 remaining in the third period served as the breaking point in a highly-skilled contest that included seven players who'll compete in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which begins on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal.

The NHL's leading point-getter in MacKinnon had a goal and three assists in a duel against the League's leading goalscorer in Draisaitl, who scored one at the power play in the first period and again at even strength in the middle frame to reach 40 goals, including the tying goal that made it 4-4 heading into the third.

MacKinnon set up the game-winner to seal the Avalanche victory by finding Necas on the second attempt following a two-on-one late in regulation.

Makar had two goals and an assist, while winger Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist for Colorado, who won their third straight game. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had two helpers for the Oilers, who had their mini two-game win streak snapped heading into the two-week break.

The Oilers will head out on the road for a lengthy five-game Eastern road trip when they return to action on Feb. 22 in Philadelphia before they play their first home game over a month from now on Mar. 4 against Anaheim.