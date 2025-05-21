FEATURE: Resurgent Skinner sets sights on Conference Final

Oilers netminder enters Round 3 against Dallas with back-to-back shutouts to eliminate Vegas

By Cam Tait
Special to EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The walk on a game day morning, especially a game day morning in May with the feeling of playoff electricity in the Edmonton air, is a sacred ritual.

For Stuart Skinner, emerging from the familiar, hushed sanctuary of the Oilers dressing room at Rogers Place that Saturday, it felt different. His mask, already a stoic game face, couldn’t quite hide the subtle curve of a homegrown grin, a flicker of defiance against the monumental pressure that was surely percolating within.

"Good morning!" The greeting was genuine, aimed at the cluster of media already assembled. It wasn't the forced pleasantry of a man facing a firing squad, but the ingrained politeness of a kid raised right, a kid from just down the road who understood this dance and the city's ravenous hunger for hockey glory.

He moved with a practiced economy, pads rustling a familiar tune, down past a glass-enclosed dining room and onto the Rogers Place ice, which gleamed under the bright lights, a pristine sheet already humming with an unspoken energy.

The question, unvoiced but palpable, hung mightily over the arena like the Stanley Cup banners in the rafters: Who gets the net for Game 3? With the series teetering, with so much on the line against a formidable Vegas squad.

Skinner, reaching his crease, went through his morning ballet – the scrapes of his skates, the rhythmic thud of pucks into his glove, the deliberate, almost surgical way he surveyed his blue-painted kingdom. Then, facing the media, he dropped the news with the quiet conviction of a man who had wrestled with his own doubts and emerged, if not unscathed, then certainly resolute.

"I've been told I'm playing tonight,” he stated, a simple declaration that landed with the weight of an anvil. "Yeah. Excited."

There was no bravado, no chest-thumping proclamation. Just the unvarnished truth from a young man who had recently tasted the bitter pill of the backup's bench, who had watched another goaltender carry the torch, and who now, by a twist of fate and a teammate's misfortune, was being thrust back into the heart of the inferno. He'd had time to reflect, to watch, to learn.

"Watched Cal do some amazing things," Skinner acknowledged, his respect for Calvin Pickard, the man who had stepped in and shone so brightly, evident in his tone. "Watched our team play really well. It's hard winning six games in a row. So it's an amazing job by the team."

Stuart speaks about getting the start in Game 3 against Vegas on Saturday

No jealousy, no simmering resentment. Only that quiet fire, that characteristic "I've got this" undercurrent that Edmonton had come to recognize, that subtle confidence that belied the storm that must have been raging within. He was back in a sudden, sharp turn in a playoff saga already thick with drama and the scent of destiny. But how had Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner, arrived at this precipice, this moment where the hometown kid was once again the focal point of a city's Stanley Cup aspirations?

The journey had been anything but linear. Just weeks prior, the Oilers, with Skinner in goal, hit an unexpected wall of turbulence. Two consecutive losses to start the playoffs. Ugly losses. The puck seemed to have a homing beacon for the back of their net. Eleven goals surrendered on a mere 58 shots.

For Skinner, the team's established number one netminder, it was a brutal, public skewering. The whispers had grown to murmurs, then to frustrated shouts from the far reaches of the fan base. In the unforgiving crucible of the post-season, especially in a Canadian market starved for a championship, patience wears thin with alarming speed.

Coach Kris Knoblauch, a man whose calm demeanor could make a Zen master look agitated, made the decision to hand the reins to Pickard for Game 3 against the Kings. It wasn't a rash move, but a calculated one, born of necessity.

Skinner, the young netminder who had been a Calder Trophy finalist, who had backstopped the team to the Stanley Cup Final only the previous spring, was benched. The message, though unspoken, was clear – things needed to change.

Enter Pickard. At 33, he is the quintessential journeyman, a well-respected pro who had seen more bus rides and AHL cities than he probably cared to remember. A wonderful dressing room teammate, Pickard was thrust into the playoff pressure cooker as a rookie in post-season terms; few outside the Oilers dressing room expected miracles.

But miracles, or something remarkably close to them, were what Pickard delivered. Game after game, he was a revelation. He exuded a preternatural calm, making acrobatic saves look routine, out-dueling heralded opponents, and leading the Oilers on a six-game winning streak past Los Angeles and into the second round vs. Vegas.

He didn’t just fill the void; he became a story, a hero in his own right. Rogers Place buzzed with a new energy, a sense of unexpected triumph fueled by the unlikeliest of protagonists. For Skinner, watching from the bench, it must have been a complex cocktail of emotions – pride in his teammate, support for the team's success, but also the gnawing uncertainty of his own future, the sting of being on the outside looking in.

Pickard denies Barbashev with a great save to keep it 1-0 for Vegas

Then, as it so often does in the brutal ballet of playoff hockey, fate intervened with a cruel twist. In a hard-fought Game 2 battle in Sin City, Pickard went down after a collision, a lower-body injury sidelining the Oilers newfound stalwart. The music stopped. The safety net was gone. And suddenly, all eyes swiveled back to Stuart Skinner. The door, which had seemed firmly closed, creaked open once more.

This wasn't just any assignment for Skinner. This was Edmonton. His city. Before the roar of nearly 19,000 fanatics at Rogers Place, there were the cold, echoing rinks of his childhood – Confederation Arena, Mill Woods Arena. The scrape of his first goalie skates on those familiar surfaces was the early soundtrack to a dream that probably felt impossibly distant back then.

His path had been one of perseverance. The Western Hockey League had been his proving ground. For the Lethbridge Hurricanes, and later the Swift Current Broncos, he wasn't just a big body filling the net; he was a difference-maker. There was even that surreal night in March 2016, playing for Lethbridge, when he’d fired a puck the length of the ice into an empty net, becoming the first goalie in Hurricanes history to score, a rare feat that hinted at an unusual blend of skill and audacity.

But it was in 2018 with Swift Current that he truly carved his name into junior hockey lore. He backstopped the Broncos to a WHL championship, a grueling campaign where he led all playoff netminders with an astounding six shutouts and a sparkling .932 save percentage. That championship run wasn't just a win; it was a declaration – this kid could handle the heat.

Turning pro meant starting again, lower down the ladder. The ECHL with the Wichita Thunder wasn't a stop on the glam tour. It was long bus rides through the American heartland, small arenas, and the constant, grinding pressure to perform, to prove you belonged at the next level. Then came the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, a step closer, the air a little thinner, the competition fiercer. He paid his dues, learned his craft, honed the mental fortitude that is paramount for any goaltender.

His first NHL start, his first win – an 8-5 track meet over Ottawa in 2021 – was a milestone, a taste of the show. The 2022-23 season saw him seize the starter's crease in Edmonton, a remarkable ascent. Twenty-nine wins, an NHL All-Star appearance, and that Calder Trophy nomination as one of the league's top rookies.

He wasn't just a feel-good local story anymore; he was a legitimate NHL starting goaltender. The following season, 2023-24, he further solidified his status, setting a franchise record with 11 straight wins, eclipsing the legendary Grant Fuhr, and, most significantly, taking the Oilers on a thrilling, albeit ultimately heartbreaking, run to the Stanley Cup Final.

And now, here he was, in Game 3 of the series against Vegas, the spotlight glaring, his city holding its collective breath. The Oilers were looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The pressure was immense, a tangible entity that filled every corner of the arena. The game itself was a street fight on ice. Choppy, physical, emotions running high. Neither team gave an inch. It was the kind of game a goaltender can steal, can imprint his identity upon.

And Stuart Skinner, for 59 minutes and 59 seconds, looked poised to dispatch this game to overtime. He was matching his Vegas counterpart save for save, a pillar of calm in the escalating chaos. Then, came the moment that would be replayed endlessly, a moment of sheer, gut-wrenching disbelief.

With the clock bleeding its final, precious ticks, Vegas, in a last-gasp act of desperation, threw the puck towards the Edmonton net from the boards. A seemingly harmless play, one that happens a dozen times a game. But this puck had a cruel destiny. It found its way through a maze of bodies, took an infinitesimal deflection, and then, the unthinkable – it glanced off the stick of Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl, who was battling in front, and slid, almost in slow motion, past a sprawling, helpless Skinner. Zero. Point. Four. Seconds. Left. On. The. Clock.

The horn sounded. The red light flashed. Vegas had won, 4-3, snatching victory from the very jaws of defeat. Friendly fire, at the worst possible instant. The silence in Rogers Place was cavernous, a vacuum of stunned disbelief, broken only by the jubilant shouts of the Golden Knights.

Twelve hours later, in the same spot where he had confidently announced his start, Skinner, now clad in blue gym shorts and a t-shirt, body sore, eyes focused but undoubtedly carrying the weight of the loss, faced the media horseshoe once more. The mood was somber, respectful. He didn’t flinch from the questions, didn't offer excuses.

"I mean, I thought he was gonna shoot it right away," he said, his voice steady, replaying the final, fatal sequence. "I didn't think he had that much time. So I kind of sprawled. Stayed with him for another half-second. Then, point-four seconds left..." He exhaled, a deep, weary breath. “Devastating. But again, things happen. Good bounces. Tough bounces. Happens for everybody. So… just move forward."

As Skinner departed the media scrum, Oilers defenceman Matias Ekholm, himself sidelined by injury but a revered veteran presence, carefully placed a hand on the goalie's right shoulder. It was a simple gesture, yet it spoke volumes – the quiet solidarity of teammates, a fatherly encouragement to a son who had just taken a hard fall off his bike, urging him to get back on as soon as possible.

Coach Knoblauch, calm as ever, echoed his goaltender's stoicism, though he acknowledged the pain.

"It's a tough situation. I think he made some really big saves, especially early. I don't think there were any bad goals." He paused, choosing his words with his usual measure. "Just a couple tough bounces here and there."

But the optics? Not kind. In the playoffs, Pickard boasted a perfect 6-0 record. Skinner, after the Game 3 heartbreak, was now 0-3 in this current post-season campaign. The ever-present, often brutal, court of social media was in full, frothing cry. The pressure on the hometown kid, already immense, ratcheted up to an almost unbearable level.

Skinner, thankfully, possessed that kind of bounce-back pedigree. He had demonstrated it earlier in thr 2024-25 season. There had been a game where he was pulled, surrendering a cluster of goals, his save percentage dove to .733. The critics had sharpened their cell phone keys, too.

Knoblauch had made the change, stating simply, "We need more saves." Skinner took the reset, processed it, and then responded like a champion. It was part of a 14-game stretch that followed, a period that helped define the Oilers push towards playoff positioning. Skinner allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of those contests.

In a pivotal late-season game against their Western Conference Final opponent the Dallas Stars, he made 27 saves, allowing only one goal. Against a high-powered Florida Panthers team, he stopped 30 shots, with just one puck eluding him. This was the resilience the Oilers were counting on now.

Two nights later, back at Rogers Place for Game 4, the atmosphere was thick with a nervous anticipation. Could Skinner rebound? Could the Oilers regain control of the series? Skinner didn’t just make saves that night – he made a statement, loud and unequivocal. With a flawless, almost serene 23-save performance, he secured a 3–0 shutout victory over the Golden Knights. It was his second career playoff shutout, and it couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune, more critical juncture.

Stuart speaks after posting 23 saves for the shutout over Vegas

The Oilers, feeding off his calm confidence, played a superb defensive game, and Skinner was there to erase any mistake, any Vegas foray. Whether it was a furious flurry of shots in the second period or a desperate late-game scramble in the third, Skinner remained composed, controlled, utterly locked in. Pad saves were made with an economy of motion, glove flashes were quick and decisive, and his rebound control was impeccable. It was a goaltending clinic, from the opening puck drop to the final, joyous horn.

"It felt great,: Skinner said afterward, his words typically humble, his tone even, despite the magnitude of the moment. "All I can really say is thanks to the guys playing in front of me. They were amazing tonight and made my job easier. They were battling and blocked a lot of shots. The way we played defensively was superb."

He added, almost as an afterthought, "You could just sense the energy. There was a lot going on, fighting and a lot of pushing around... In moments like that, you've just got to focus your mind and do your job. I felt like all of us as a team really did that." He also admitted, with that characteristic honesty, "I just wanted to give the boys a chance. They've been battling so hard. I owed them one."

Knoblauch praised his goaltender's poise. “Calm. Confident. That's Stu at his best. He let the game come to him."

The crease was reclaimed. The series was now 3-1 Edmonton. And the momentum, along with the pressure, had decisively shifted back towards Vegas for Game 5. Back at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A building renowned for its raucous, intimidating atmosphere. The Golden Knights, their backs against the wall, their Stanley Cup reign hanging by a thread, were expected to come out breathing fire.

The Oilers knew they were in for an absolute war. Skinner, it seemed, had packed his newfound serenity and his impenetrable aura in his equipment bag for the trip south. What unfolded was another goaltending masterpiece, a performance that would be etched into Oilers playoff folklore. For 60 minutes of regulation, and then deep into a nail-biting overtime period, Skinner was an unbreachable fortress.

He denied Vegas at every turn, stopping all 24 shots he faced, many of them high-quality chances from desperate, skilled opponents. He was aggressive when he needed to be, challenging shooters, cutting down angles. He was patient when the play demanded it, letting the puck come to him, his movements economical, his focus absolute.

The game was a tense, scoreless draw, a battle of wills, primarily between Skinner and the frustrated Knights. Then, in overtime, with both teams exhausted, with the tension so thick you could barely breathe, Finnish forward Kasperi Kapanen poked and then jabbed a loose puck that found its way through traffic and into the back of the Vegas net for a 1-0 overtime victory. The series was over.

And at the heart of it, the quiet hero was Skinner. Two consecutive shutouts in Games 4 and 5 to close out a playoff series against a formidable opponent – it was the stuff of dreams. The social media criticism, which had been a raging inferno after Game 3, was suddenly, blessedly silent.

Stuart & Evan speak in Dallas as the team prepares for Game 1

On the day the Oilers returned to practice in Edmonton, Knoblauch was still singing Skinner's praises.

"I think he's, you know, he's pretty easygoing, but he's also very focused and dedicated. He works hard on at practice, and he spends the time watching film and wanting to get better. So I think also with his personality, he's able to let things go. When things don't go well, he's able to put it by himself, get focused on the on the next, practice, next game, next task, whatever it is. And I think that's important. I think also the players have faith in him, that he'll bounce back and he'll, be the player that we expect him to be."

Only a storyline ripped straight from a Hollywood script, if Hollywood actually understood hockey grit. Skinner doesn’t just find his game; he delivers a two-fisted, shutout-laden knockout blow to the Golden Knights. Back-to-back shutouts, folks. In the playoffs. To close out a series. That’s not just flipping a switch; that’s rewiring the entire damn building with nerves of absolute steel.

The whispers from the doubters? Silenced. The social media warriors? Suddenly quiet, probably deleting old posts. That "Edmonton echo" we've been hearing about? It just became a deafening roar that probably rattled windows all the along the Anthony Henday.

Skinner has shown Edmonton, and the entire league, that he's not just here to play. He's here to battle, to stand tall, and maybe, just maybe, to carry this team, and this city's hopes, to places they haven't been in a generation.

The kid's got the net back. And by the looks of it, he's not giving it up without one hell of a fight – at the most opportune time.

