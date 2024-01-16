FEATURE: Oilers showcase their growing maturity over 10-game win streak

After starting the season 2-9-1 in their first 12 games, the Oilers have risen from 30th overall in the NHL and 10 points out of the second Western Conference Wild Card spot to within three points of the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific with an 18-3-0 record.

Their goaltending from Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard has been phenomenal, with their young starting netminder posting a 14-2-0 record in his last 16 games with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage save percentage. Defensively, the Oilers have conceded only 17 goals over their 10-game win streak – 11 of which came in their last eight games.

Earlier in the win streak, their offence routinely scored more than three goals a game in their regular explosive fashion, but the Oilers have had to pick their spots in recent games and come up with some clutch goals – just like they did in Winnipeg earlier this season and again on Saturday when Evan Bouchard delivered the game-winning blast in overtime against the Canadiens.

At times during his tenure in Edmonton, Gulutzan has seen his team get flustered in those types of scenarios, but the maturation of the group to stay composed in those one-goal scenarios begins with the maturation of the leadership group that was pushed early on this season when the club was marred in its difficult start. In his eyes, part of that tepid beginning to the 2023-24 NHL campaign for the Oilers started with a disappointing end to their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

"What I've seen in those guys is just a maturation in leadership and how they approach it,” Gulutzan said. “Early on this season, I still think there were some lingering effects of the disappointment of last year and we worked our way through that. What I did learn about those guys is just how mentally strong they can be and how badly they want it.

"I guess the best way I could put it is just how badly they want to put in work to get this thing where they want it to go, and I think from early on until now, what's changed with them is just a level of calmness and that maturity has kicked in where they're like, ‘You know what? We’ll just go out and play our game and whether it's a one-goal game or we're down one or we're up one, we're just going to continue at our game.

"I think that's where they've matured. They get calm in a more pressure sense, and that's what's come about here in the last ten-game winning streak.”