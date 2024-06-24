FEATURE: Oilers ready to continue laying it on the line in Game 7 to lift Stanley Cup

SUNRISE, FL – Backs against the wall, you can never count the Oil out.

With nothing but belief and trust in each guy sitting next to them, the days since Head Coach Kris Knoblauch uttered his excitement for the final 10 days of the Oilers' season – even despite his team trailing 3-0 to the Panthers before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final – have slowly ticked down to the day they all expected to reach at the beginning of the year.

Ten, nine, eight…

Seven, six, five…

Four, three, two…

Finally, on Monday night, the count will be down to one when Game 7 arrives at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida, and it's all a result of Edmonton's never-say-die attitude and togetherness that's been there from the beginning, even in the face of all the adversity they've experienced this season, helping guide them to the precipice of this potentially once-in-a-lifetime chance at etching their names on the Stanley Cup.

Cherish the moment, embrace the opportunity, and cement your legacy.

"This could be half these guys' last chance at a Stanley Cup and it could be the last time they're in the Stanley Cup Final," said Corey Perry, a five-time competitor in the Final with five different NHL teams. "It took me 12 years. It took Rico 12 years to get back. Those things don't come around each and every day and we're having fun with it. That's all we can do – just enjoy it."

"We've got ourselves back to a great position and now we're down to two. These are the fun ones that you dream about."

"It's been pretty fun. we're just enjoying it," Adam Henrique added. "There were ten days left in the season and now there's two, and tomorrow will be the last day. That's it. So we're just trying to take it all in, enjoy being around the guys, coming in the room and putting in the work, and that continued fun and belief in each other.

"It has been a lot of fun coming in the rink every day."