FEATURE: Kane's resolve to rest after surgery has brought out his playoff best

EDMONTON, AB – When September hits New York City, and the city exhales.

Feel it in your bones? That atmospheric vise gripping the Big Apple all summer? Gone. That soupy, oppressive blanket – the one making every breath a gulp of hot, wet air? Poof. Lifted. Crispness descends, buffing summer's grit to a hopeful gleam. It's a city-wide sigh of relief, never more real than in September. NYC catches its second wind, bracing for autumn's technicolour punch.

And Evander Kane? He was there. Not to battle the urban hustle – his career's been one long pressure cooker already – but to soak in New York's calmer, healing side. In the city that never sleeps, Kane had one mission: rest. Recovery. A full-system reboot.

Even for a warrior in recovery mode, September's New York dangles a buffet of glorious distractions. Out in Queens? Arthur Ashe Stadium, under lights so bright they practically sizzle, hummed with the U.S. Open's electric fever pitch. A full-blown opera of muscle and grit, human drama exploding live on those iconic blue courts. Imagine: 24,000 souls, riding every thwack, every roar, every gut-punch miss.

You could see Kane there, right? A warrior carved from granite and sheer will, legendary for his on-ice tenacity. A spirit like his, anyone hooked on human limits being shattered – who wouldn't crave a ringside seat as gods and goddesses made history with racquet and heart? The thought alone? Pure adrenaline – the kind Kane usually dished out, not just watched.

But a heavy anchor tugged at Kane: the primal scream of his body, an instrument pushed past redline, demanding rest. A quiet room, far from any roar, even the Open's.

Or how about Little Italy's fragrant chaos during the Feast of San Gennaro? The air itself? A thick, glorious, greasy tapestry: sizzling sausage and peppers stinging your nostrils, sweet zeppole sugar-dusting the breeze like confetti, and garlic – oh, the garlic – a full-blown symphony. All of it hanging heavy under festive red, white, and green lights. Since 1926, this slice of the old world has stubbornly dished out pasta and memories, refusing to be bulldozed by the new. Pure tradition, community, and joy, served hot.

Nope. Not for Kane. That gravitational pull to rest was a quiet, non-negotiable command. The feast, even that garlic-laced siren song, would have to wait. Healing could not.