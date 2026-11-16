McDavid pushes season-opening point streak to 22 in Oilers win against Flyers

McDavid, who leads the NHL with 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) in 22 games, matched Dany Heatley (2005-06) for the fifth-longest season-opening point streak in NHL history. Only Wayne Gretzky (three times; longest: 51 games in 1983-84) and Mats Sundin (30 games, 1992-93) have posted longer streaks. McDavid also tied Gretzky (22 games in 1984-85) as the fastest player in NHL history to reach 40 assists in a season.

"He's a special player, but he's a better man," Oilers coach Mike Babcock said. "He's a great leader and good to his teammates, and leads by example and work ethic and commitment. I think that just makes you a better team when your best players do those things."

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals to become the first player to reach 20 for the season, and also had an assist. Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton (16-3-3), which won its fifth straight game. Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 34 saves.

Twelve of those saves came against a Flyers power play that went 0-for-8.

"We don't want to take that many penalties, of course," said Draisaitl, who played 1:36 short-handed. "I thought our kill was great. Obviously, you know they're going to get some looks out of eight. So goalie was big, 'Jars' was great when we needed him."