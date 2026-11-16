PHILADELPHIA -- Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to extend his season-opening point streak to 22 games for the Edmonton Oilers in their 5-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.
McDavid pushes season-opening point streak to 22 in Oilers win against Flyers
Forward has goal, two assists, Draisaitl gets three points for Edmonton
McDavid, who leads the NHL with 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) in 22 games, matched Dany Heatley (2005-06) for the fifth-longest season-opening point streak in NHL history. Only Wayne Gretzky (three times; longest: 51 games in 1983-84) and Mats Sundin (30 games, 1992-93) have posted longer streaks. McDavid also tied Gretzky (22 games in 1984-85) as the fastest player in NHL history to reach 40 assists in a season.
"He's a special player, but he's a better man," Oilers coach Mike Babcock said. "He's a great leader and good to his teammates, and leads by example and work ethic and commitment. I think that just makes you a better team when your best players do those things."
Leon Draisaitl scored two goals to become the first player to reach 20 for the season, and also had an assist. Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton (16-3-3), which won its fifth straight game. Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 34 saves.
Twelve of those saves came against a Flyers power play that went 0-for-8.
"We don't want to take that many penalties, of course," said Draisaitl, who played 1:36 short-handed. "I thought our kill was great. Obviously, you know they're going to get some looks out of eight. So goalie was big, 'Jars' was great when we needed him."
Cole Knuble and Noah Cates scored for Philadelphia (6-11-6), which had its four-game point streak end (2-0-2). Dan Vladar made 16 saves.
The Flyers felt the eight missed opportunities were the difference in the game, as well as the Oilers going 2-for-3 on the power play. Each team scored two goals at 5-on-5.
"Not bearing down on the power play, and then giving them a couple power-play looks and them scoring on it when I think we had them 5-on-5," Cates said. "I think we took it to them when we were even strength. So yeah, definitely just frustrating for the special teams to not get it done, or just kind of let it slip out of our hands. Especially if we just stay 5-on-5, I think we have a good chance at winning that game."
Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:08 of the first period, finishing a give-and-go play with McDavid.
Podkolzin was credited with a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 13:22, after Philadelphia forward Noel Acciari knocked a loose puck in the crease into his own net.
Hyman scored at 18:32 to push the lead to 3-0. Bouchard skated the puck into the Flyers zone on the right side and centered it to McDavid. He pushed the puck to Hyman, and his shot from the left face-off circle went off Vladar's glove and in.
Knuble cut the deficit to 3-1 at 12:13 of the second period, scoring in front off a centering pass from Cam York. Knuble had been scratched the previous three games and was in the lineup in place of Denver Barkey, who was unable to play due to an illness.
Cates got the Flyers to within 3-2 at 17:12, one-timing Matvei Michkov's pass from behind the net past Jarry.
"We came back 3-2 and we're making a push," Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. "We're looking for that big moment from somebody. We had it in Columbus (4-3 win Saturday), and we just couldn't find it tonight."
Draisaitl scored his second of game at 1:07 of the third period to make it 4-2. He intercepted Travis Konecny's pass back to Travis Sanheim at the Edmonton blue line, skated in alone and buried a snap shot to the blocker side.
"He pulled up and I saw him look to the fourth man's eyes, and I was fortunate enough again to have the right timing and pick it off," Draisaitl said. "Took my chance on it, and got fortunate."
McDavid made it 5-2 with an empty-net goal at 18:52.
NOTES: The Oilers improved to 9-0-1 on the road this season and became the 11th team in NHL history to post a season-opening road point streak of at least 10 games. ... Gretzky (four times; 1989-90, 1987-88, 1984-85 and 1983-84) and Mario Lemieux (twice; 1995-96 and 1988-89) are the only players other than McDavid to record 40 assists in 25 games or fewer. ... Draisaitl has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) during a nine-game point streak. He became the first NHL player to reach 20 goals in a season for the third time (2021-22, 2024-25). He's the 11th player in NHL history to accomplish that, and second active, joining Steven Stamkos (three). Maurice Richard has the record with six. ... Hyman's goal was his 500th point in the NHL. ... McDavid and Draisaitl combined on the same power-play goal for the 279th time in their career, the most by a pair of teammates in NHL history. Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby (272), Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin (251) as well as Gretzky and Jari Kurri (206) are the only others to do so 200+ times. ... Bouchard recorded his 368th and 369th point with the Oilers to pass Charlie Huddy for the third-most by a defenseman in franchise history. Paul Coffey (669) and Kevin Lowe (383) sit first and second, respectively. ... Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did not play with an undisclosed injury. ... Michkov extended his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists). ... There was a pregame moment of silence for longtime Flyers team physician Dr. Gary Dorshimer, who died Saturday.