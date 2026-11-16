LIVE UPDATES: Oilers at Flyers

FIRST PERIOD

17:41: Tristan Jarry comes up huge with a crucial early save on the penalty kill after Leon Draisaitl was called for slashing, stretching across to deny Noah Cates on a wide-open backhand in front.

11:52: EDM GOAL | Leon Draisaitl (PPG) - Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard

LEO COMBINES WITH CONNOR! The Dynamic Duo executes a terrific power-play move to open the scoring, while giving the German his 19th goal of the season and McDavid's 40th assist to extend his point streak to 22 games.

Draisaitl gave the puck to McDavid in the slot from the right circle before he moved it back to his linemate in his favourite spot for a quick one-timer on a set piece on the power play that Dan Vladar -- or the Flyers -- didn't see coming.

Evan Bouchard gets the secondary helper.

EDM 1, PHI 0