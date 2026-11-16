LIVE UPDATES: Oilers at Flyers

Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers visit the Flyers on Sunday at Xfinity Mobile Arena

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers finish a back-to-back against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.

Mike speaks with the media prior to Sunday's game against the Flyers

PRE-GAME LINEUP NOTE: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is not available for the Oilers tonight against the Flyers, with Colton Dach taking his place as second-line centre and Filip Hallander being inserted into the lineup.

FIRST PERIOD

17:41: Tristan Jarry comes up huge with a crucial early save on the penalty kill after Leon Draisaitl was called for slashing, stretching across to deny Noah Cates on a wide-open backhand in front.

11:52: EDM GOAL | Leon Draisaitl (PPG) - Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard

LEO COMBINES WITH CONNOR! The Dynamic Duo executes a terrific power-play move to open the scoring, while giving the German his 19th goal of the season and McDavid's 40th assist to extend his point streak to 22 games.

Draisaitl gave the puck to McDavid in the slot from the right circle before he moved it back to his linemate in his favourite spot for a quick one-timer on a set piece on the power play that Dan Vladar -- or the Flyers -- didn't see coming.

Evan Bouchard gets the secondary helper.

EDM 1, PHI 0

Draisaitl scores 19th on the PP while McDavid extends point streak to 22

8:19: The Oilers improve to 2-for-2 on the penalty kill thanks to a few more quality stops from Jarry, who's faced nine shots through the opening 11:41 of this game.

6:38: EDM GOAL | Vasily Podkolzin (PPG) - unassisted

PODZY KEEPS THE PP GOING! The Oilers convert another PPG on a goalmouth scramble where Vasily Podkolzin gets the last whack at the puck to put it over Dan Vladar after Connor McDavid fed it into the middle from below the goal line. A touch of the puck by a Flyers' defenceman negates any assists and it goes down as unassisted.

Podkolzin notches his 10th goal of the campaign - already far and away the Russian forward's best offensive season, and we're only through 22 games.

EDM 2, PHI 0

EDM@PHI: Podkolzin scores PPG against Dan Vladar

1:28: EDM GOAL | Zach Hyman - Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid

HYMAN OPENS UP FOR THE ONE-TIMER! Coming over the Flyers' blueline with the puck, Evan Bouchard moves it to Connor McDavid, who finds a wide-open Zach Hyman in the right circle for a one-timer he puts over the left shoulder for his fourth goal of the season.

It's Hyman's third tally in as many games after he scored twice two games ago in their previous tilt with the Flyers -- a 2-1 victory back at Rogers Place -- and McDavid picks up his second helper to give him 52 points.

EDM 3, PHI 0

EDM@PHI: Hyman scores goal against Dan Vladar

END OF 1: EDM 3, PHI 0

Shots: PHI 10, EDM 9

Power Play: EDM 2-for-2, PHI 0-for-2

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Dach - Hyman
Hallander - Dickinson - Frederic
Formenton - Michaels - Joseph

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson

Jarry
Levi

PRE-GAME INTERVIEWS

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