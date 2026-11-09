PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins good to go for Monday's matchup with Rangers

EDMONTON, AB – Just a bruise for Nuge.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) appears to have avoided major injury and will be good to go tonight, while Colton Dach (illness) will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place.

Nugent-Hopkins left Saturday's 4-2 victory over Vancouver with only 6:38 of ice time and a painful bruise on the side of his head after a blind shot from his teammate Ryan Shea caught him high on his first shift of the second period, leading to his quick exit down the tunnel to the dressing room, where he'd remain the rest of the game.

But despite fearing a broken jaw at the time, the longest-tenured Oilers skater appeared to be no worse for wear following the scare and won't miss any time as the team's second-line centre between Kasperi Kapanen and Zach Hyman, albeit he'll be wearing a protective 'bubble' that he donned during Monday's morning skate.

"I kind of moved my head just in case," Nugent-Hopkins described. "Best case in a bad scenario, but it definitely was painful at the time and had to do some tests and stuff, but unfortunately couldn't get back out there. But I'll be good tonight."

Having never worn a bubble before in his career, Nugent-Hopkins said he was pleasantly surprised by how it felt, but admitted that it'll still be an adjustment.

"It's a little claustrophobic," he said. "You can't drink as easily, but it'll be fine. It felt okay. Definitely some different spots that are blocked, but overall, I was like pretty surprised at how good it was."