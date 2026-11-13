Tikkanen moved to tears after receiving Borje Salming Courage Award

There were plenty of jokes about Tikkanen’s knack for annoying opponents, including a playful video showing him kissing Dale Hunter and Keith Jones during scrums, and his often-undecipherable chirping in a mixture of Finnish and English known as “Tikkanese.”

“That’s like me,” Tikkanen said of the lighthearted tone of the ceremony. “I have lots of fun with the guys. They have fun with me. I think the most important thing is everybody had fun.”

The 61-year-old Helsinki native was also lauded for inspiring generations of hockey players from Finland and his ability to produce in big moments, as evidenced by 132 points (72 goals, 60 assists) in 186 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“At the key times in the playoffs, he always raised his level,” former Edmonton Oilers linemate Jari Kurri said. “Not everyone can do that, but he was one of those players who always played better hockey at key times and when there was something on the line.”