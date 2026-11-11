RELEASE: EOCF donates $100,000 to CFB Wainwright Support Fund

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has donated $100,000 to the CFB Wainwright Support Fund through True Patriot Love Foundation. The CFB Wainwright Support Fund was established by True Patriot Love Foundation in collaboration with Support Our Troops and the Edmonton Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) to provide immediate and long-term support to members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families affected by the fire at CFB Wainwright on October 17, 2026.

“We would like to thank Oil Country for their unwavering generosity and support during this devastating time, as we would not have been able to make this donation without you,” said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. “Our thoughts are with the injured members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the families of the four fallen heroes, and the first responders who worked tirelessly to support those affected. We are thinking of everyone impacted by this tragedy and remain deeply grateful to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their courage, dedication and willingness to serve. This donation is one way we can help provide support to those affected as they navigate the long road to recovery.”

The CFB Wainwright Support Fund helps Canadian Armed Forces members and their families access timely support for immediate and emerging needs during recovery, reunification, bereavement and transition periods. More information about the fund and how to access support is available **HERE**.

“Like all Canadians, we have been deeply saddened by the recent tragedy at CFB Wainwright," said Nick Booth, CEO, True Patriot Love Foundation. "During Remembrance Week, we are profoundly reminded of the courage, service and sacrifice of those who wear the uniform and the families who stand beside them. We are grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for their generous support of the CFB Wainwright Support Fund which we established in partnership with Support Our Troops and the Edmonton MFRC to deliver critical assistance for the immediate and long-term needs of the impacted families.”

This $100,000 donation from the EOCF is in addition to the net proceeds from tonight’s EOCF 50/50 presented by Rogers, which will also support the CFB Wainwright Support Fund as the Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place on Remembrance Day.

50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.