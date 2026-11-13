BLOG: Babcock 'having fun' with Oilers ahead of making his return to Toronto

TORONTO, ON – If you’re stuck in the past, you’re never going to improve, and have fun with the people around you while doing it.

That was the morning message from Head Coach Mike Babcock, who didn't want to spend much of his time after Friday's practice discussing his time with the Maple Leafs as he prepares to take command of the visiting team’s bench in Toronto for the first time since his departure from Toronto almost seven years ago.

Instead, the 63-year-old was keen to talk about the growth and success of the Edmonton Oilers – his new club that’s aiming to start off another segment for games that begin in Toronto on Saturday strongly after winning their last three games in a row, improving to 14-3-3 and leading the Pacific Division.

“I love being here,” Babcock said. “It was a lot of fun when I was here. I enjoyed it a lot. Hanging out there in Yorkville last night for a minute was kind of nice too. A nice city, good people, good fans and a good team, so it's always fun to be back.”

Beyond the simple pleasantries, when pressed by local media about how he hopes to be remembered in Toronto, where he coached for four seasons before being relieved of his duties 23 games into the 2019-20 season, Babcock delivered a quick rebuttal that took about as long as the time it took for him to close that chapter.

“I don't spend a whole lot of time thinking about that,” he said.

“You know this is five years ago, right?” he added. “The Beatles broke up, remember?”