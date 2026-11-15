PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins out for Sunday's meeting with the Flyers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) won't play on Sunday night for the Oilers as they finish a back-to-back weekend set at Xfinity Mobile Arena against the Flyers

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss Sunday night's game as the Edmonton Oilers face the Philadelphia Flyers in the second of back-to-back games at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Head Coach Mike Babcock revealed that Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will be unavailable after playing 17:56 in the Oilers' 1-0 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday, which was Edmonton's fourth straight win.

Forward Colton Dach will fill No. 93's place at second-line centre, while Filip Hallander will take his place in the lineup and play on the fourth line. Goalie Tristan Jarry will start in goal for Edmonton's second of a back-to-back to open their six-game road trip, which will take place over nine games.

Sunday's lines are projected and will be confirmed during warm-ups.

Mike speaks with the media prior to Sunday's game against the Flyers

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Flyers below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Dach - Hyman
Hallander - Dickinson - Frederic
Formenton - Michaels - Joseph

Ekholm - Bouchard 
Shea - Murphy
Muhkamadullin - Emberson

Jarry
Levi

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