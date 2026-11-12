LIVE UPDATES: Oilers vs. Flyers

Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers host the Flyers on Wednesday at Rogers Place

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.

Jarry will start as Edmonton hosts the Flyers on Wednesday night

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring.

Shots

PHI 13, EDM 6

Power Play

N/A

SECOND PERIOD

Check back for updates.

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Dach - Dickinson - Frederic
Formenton - Michaels - Joseph

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson

Jarry
Levi

PRE-GAME INTERVIEWS

Mike speaks with the media prior to Wednesday's match with the Flyers

Connor chats prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers

Mattias speaks before facing the Flyers on Wednesday at Rogers Place

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers

RELEASE: EOCF donates $100,000 to CFB Wainwright Support Fund

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

McDavid pushes season-opening point streak to 19 in Oilers win against Rangers

QUICK RECAP: Oilers 3, Rangers 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins good to go for Monday's matchup with Rangers

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers hold off Canucks

QUICK RECAP: Oilers 4, Canucks 2

RELEASE: Oilers activate Levi & Hyman off IR; Tomkins loaned to Condors

RELEASE: Oilers place Atro Leppanen on waivers

PROJECTED LINEUP: Levi to start & Hyman returns for Saturday's meeting with Canucks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

RELEASE: Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 raffle returns

Sennecke has three points, Ducks withstand late rally from Oilers

QUICK RECAP: Ducks 5, Oilers 4

RELEASE: Howard placed on IR; Epp activated

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks