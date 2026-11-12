LIVE UPDATES: Oilers vs. Flyers

The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Rogers Place.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers host the Flyers on Wednesday at Rogers Place
The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Rogers Place.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
No scoring.
Shots
PHI 13, EDM 6
Power Play
N/A
Check back for updates.
Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Dach - Dickinson - Frederic
Formenton - Michaels - Joseph
Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson
Jarry
Levi