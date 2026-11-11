PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

The Oilers look for three straight wins to close out homestand on Wednesday against the Flyers

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their four-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet at 8:00 PM MT or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Levi makes 28 saves against the Rangers to record back-to-back wins

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers can make it three straight wins with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night to close out their four-game homestand at Rogers Place.

The Oilers improved to 13-3-3 and lead the Pacific Division after back-to-back wins over the Canucks and Rangers, with Devon Levi making 30 saves for his eighth win and Connor McDavid extending his season-opening point streak to 19 games with the opening goal in their 3-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Leon Draisaitl took over the NHL's scoring lead with his 17th and 18th goals and has multiple in back-to-back games, but it's been Levi who has picked up right where he left off, posting 21- and 30-save victories to win four straight starts for the second time this season after winning his previous two games prior to his two-week injury.

Levi made a handful of excellent saves to keep the Rangers from capitalizing on anything other than Jaroslav Chmelar's shorthanded breakaway coming out of the penalty box, while making his biggest a few minutes later with his robbing of Tye Kartye with a sprawling save on a Rangers' odd-man rush.

Levi robs Kartye with an acrobatic save during the second period

Levi is 7-1-0 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 SV% over his last seven starts.

“I think he’s the main reason that we won the game,” Draisaitl said of Levi. “I don’t think we were terrible, probably not our best, but he made the right saves at the right time. A couple of really, really big ones. He’s been incredible for us.”

The Oilers had to lock it down and win their battles to defend their late lead, with their penalty kill going 5-for-5, including a six-on-four kill in the final two minutes where Draisaitl scored shorthanded into an empty net to seal the victory.

“We locked that down in the third period (with) some huge plays from the guys,” Levi said. “Davo won that battle at the end, and Leo with that lob shot for the empty-netter. I mean, that's incredible. If he doesn't score there, we're on a 6-on-4 for another minute and a half."

“That's why I'm here, right? The last line of defence. I kind of embrace that. I love it. If we played a perfect game, we wouldn't need a goalie. And they’ve got my back when I need them to, which isn’t much. We usually play really well.”

Devon talks after his 29 saves backstop the Oilers to victory

The Flyers are coming off a 3-1 win over the Canucks on Monday night in the second of a back-to-back on their Western road trip, where Joseph Woll stopped 18 of 19 shots to get the victory and end a three-game losing streak.

Since starting the year 0-6-3, Philadelphia has erased some of those early woes by going 5-4-2 the past 11 games, but they still sit five points out of a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and closer to the bottom than the top.

These two teams meet this coming weekend again in Philadelphia when the Oilers head out east for a six-game road trip, including the first on Saturday & Sunday against the Maple Leafs and Flyers.

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