PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers can make it three straight wins with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night to close out their four-game homestand at Rogers Place.

The Oilers improved to 13-3-3 and lead the Pacific Division after back-to-back wins over the Canucks and Rangers, with Devon Levi making 30 saves for his eighth win and Connor McDavid extending his season-opening point streak to 19 games with the opening goal in their 3-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Leon Draisaitl took over the NHL's scoring lead with his 17th and 18th goals and has multiple in back-to-back games, but it's been Levi who has picked up right where he left off, posting 21- and 30-save victories to win four straight starts for the second time this season after winning his previous two games prior to his two-week injury.

Levi made a handful of excellent saves to keep the Rangers from capitalizing on anything other than Jaroslav Chmelar's shorthanded breakaway coming out of the penalty box, while making his biggest a few minutes later with his robbing of Tye Kartye with a sprawling save on a Rangers' odd-man rush.