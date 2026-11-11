PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

Levi is 7-1-0 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 SV% over his last seven starts.
“I think he’s the main reason that we won the game,” Draisaitl said of Levi. “I don’t think we were terrible, probably not our best, but he made the right saves at the right time. A couple of really, really big ones. He’s been incredible for us.”
The Oilers had to lock it down and win their battles to defend their late lead, with their penalty kill going 5-for-5, including a six-on-four kill in the final two minutes where Draisaitl scored shorthanded into an empty net to seal the victory.
“We locked that down in the third period (with) some huge plays from the guys,” Levi said. “Davo won that battle at the end, and Leo with that lob shot for the empty-netter. I mean, that's incredible. If he doesn't score there, we're on a 6-on-4 for another minute and a half."
“That's why I'm here, right? The last line of defence. I kind of embrace that. I love it. If we played a perfect game, we wouldn't need a goalie. And they’ve got my back when I need them to, which isn’t much. We usually play really well.”