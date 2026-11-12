McDavid’s season-opening point streak hits 20, Oilers top Flyers in OT

McDavid became just the fourth different player in NHL history to earn at least a point in each of the first 20 games of a season, joining Wayne Gretzky (three times, including a record 51-game point streak to open the 1983-84 season), Mats Sundin (30 games in 1992-93) and Dany Heatley (22 games in 2005-06). McDavid leads the League with 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) this season.

Evan Bouchard scored 47 seconds into overtime to win it, taking a pass across the crease from Leon Draisaitl and sending it short side, off the right post and in.

"Obviously we weren't as ready as we should have been,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “You have to give Rick (Tocchet, Flyers head coach) credit, I thought his team played hard, they played fast. I thought Hyman was a star. I thought (Jason Dickinson’s) line did a good job, but we didn't have enough.

“I can't go through it and say we had everyone going in the right direction, but good teams, what they do is find ways to win. They rely on their structure even when it's a disaster. You're five tight (around the net) and doing good things.”

Zach Hyman scored twice, and Bouchard also had an assist for the Oilers (14-3-3), who won their third straight and have points in 11 of their past 13 (9-2-2). Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.

“The guys obviously did a good job with rebounds. A lot of the bulk of the shots were just straight on, and I was able to see a lot of them,” he said. “We're obviously trying to do a good job just defending the middle and keeping everything to the outside, and boxing out and getting rebounds.”