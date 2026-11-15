McDavid’s season-opening point streak hits 21, Oilers blank Maple Leafs

McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 21 games, remaining on pace for 200 points over the full season. He became the fifth different player in NHL history to reach 50 points in 21 games or fewer, joining Wayne Gretzky (three times), Mario Lemieux (three times), Bernie Nicholls and Mike Bossy.

“That’s pretty good company,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of McDavid. “Not really (do I have the words to put it into perspective), I’ve seen it for so long and he always finds another level to get to. It’s like the older he gets, the more he figures out the game a little bit. It’s hard to wrap your mind around, but he is driving it for us every night. It’s his work on and off the ice that comes first and the points follow that.”

Devon Levi made 19 saves for his first NHL shutout, and Evan Bouchard scored the lone goal for the Oilers (15-3-3), who won their fourth straight and are 10-2-2 in their past 14.

“It feels good, super special,” Levi said. “Since I was a kid, I was thinking about getting a shutout in the NHL, so I’m just soaking it in. The guys played unbelievable tonight. I don’t know how many shots I saw in the third, but we really locked it down. That’s just like a textbook win right there.”