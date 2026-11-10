LIVE UPDATES: Oilers vs. Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers play host to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Monday.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers host the Rangers on Monday at Rogers Place
The Edmonton Oilers play host to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Monday.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Jones - Michaels - Frederic
Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson
Levi
Jarry