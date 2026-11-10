LIVE UPDATES: Oilers vs. Rangers

Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers host the Rangers on Monday at Rogers Place

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers play host to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Monday.

Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.

Nugent-Hopkins set to play as the Oilers host the Rangers Monday night

FIRST PERIOD

  • Check back for updates.

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Jones - Michaels - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard 
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson

Levi 
Jarry

PRE-GAME INTERVIEWS

Mike speaks prior to Monday's matchup with the Rangers

Ryan speaks to the media before Monday's game against the Rangers

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers hold off Canucks

QUICK RECAP: Oilers 4, Canucks 2

RELEASE: Oilers activate Levi & Hyman off IR; Tomkins loaned to Condors

RELEASE: Oilers place Atro Leppanen on waivers

PROJECTED LINEUP: Levi to start & Hyman returns for Saturday's meeting with Canucks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

RELEASE: Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 raffle returns

Sennecke has three points, Ducks withstand late rally from Oilers

QUICK RECAP: Ducks 5, Oilers 4

RELEASE: Howard placed on IR; Epp activated

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

RELEASE: EOCF & Alberta Cancer Foundation bring 'The Time Store' to Rogers Place

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

Jack Hughes scores twice for Devils, Hellebuyck wins home debut against Oilers

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

BLOG: Oilers pull on commemorative shirts for Nugent-Hopkins' franchise record

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils