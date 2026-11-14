PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

TORONTO, ON – Two Canadian sides currently on two very different trajectories.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to begin a six-game road trip by winning their fourth straight game on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who've been reeling since the last time these two teams met in Edmonton on Oct. 24.

After handing the Oilers their biggest loss of the season last month in a 7-2 defeat, the Maple Leafs have lost seven of their last eight games, seemingly unable to capitalize on any of that momentum they generated at Rogers Place, while the Blue & Orange have gone the other direction with a 6-1-2 record over their last nine contests.

There's opportunity at redemption for Edmonton, who sit atop the Pacific Division at 14-3-3 and is looking to take advantage of their opponents' poor form by keeping the focus on their own internal process, which has paid off so far early this season.