PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers

View the Oilers' projected lines, defence pairings & starting goalie for Wednesday vs. the Flyers

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will turn to Tristan Jarry in goal and welcome Colton Dach back to the lineup on Wednesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place, looking to close out a four-game homestand with their third straight win.

Head Coach Mike Babcock confirmed that Dach would be good to go after recovering from an illness that kept him out of the Oilers' last two games, along with Jarry making his first start since taking a 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils three games ago on Nov. 3.

Dach was back for the Oilers during Tuesday's full-team practice on the third line next to Jason Dickinson and Trent Frederic, where he's expected to play tonight. Defenceman Connor Murphy didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, but Babcock also confirmed he'll play tonight in his regular second-pair spot next to Ryan Shea, with Edmonton's back-end set to go unchanged for the third straight game.

Wednesday's morning skate was optional, so Edmonton's final forward lines, defence pairings and starting goalie are projected and will be confirmed during warm-ups.

Mike speaks with the media prior to the Oilers matchup against the Flyers on Wednesday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Flyers below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Dach - Dickinson - Frederic
Formenton - Michaels - Joseph

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson

Jarry
Levi

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