NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

3. Playmaking
McDavid, who has at least one assist in all but one of his games this season, needs one assist in his next game (Sunday at Philadelphia Flyers; 7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS) to match Gretzky's all-time record for fewest games to reach the 40-assist mark (Gretzky did it in 22 games in 1984-85). McDavid also leads the NHL with 30 primary assists, more than double the next-highest skater (Draisaitl with 14) and has factored in on 61.7 percent of Edmonton’s goals (50 of 81; most of any player this season).
McDavid has also thrived in terms of offensive zone time percentage (percentage of time that the puck spends in the offensive zone while the player is on the ice and the game clock is running); among forwards, he ranks tied for seventh in that category at all strengths (48.2) and sixth at even strength (47.2). This has translated to his NHL-leading totals in both power-play points (20; all assists) and even-strength points (28) this season.
With the recent injury returns of top-six forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (11 points in 12 games) and Zach Hyman (three points in past four games), McDavid has a chance to sustain his pace for at least 200 points. McDavid, who’s still seeking his first Stanley Cup title, has the new wrinkles of Babcock (won Stanley Cup with Detroit Red Wings in 2008) and improved team goaltending. On top of the steady play from both Tristan Jarry (four straight quality starts) and Devon Levi (stopped 69 of 72 shots faced in three straight wins), the Oilers are expected to eventually get veteran Frederik Andersen (won Cup with Hurricanes last season) back from injury.