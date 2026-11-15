NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

Connor McDavid is off to the best start of his illustrious NHL career for the Edmonton Oilers, and his advanced metrics are fueling what could be one of the highest-scoring seasons in history.

The Oilers captain became the first player to reach 50 points in 21 games or fewer since Mario Lemieux (18 games in 1995-96); he is the NHL's first 50-point player for the sixth time (outright or tied) in his career, tying Lemieux and Gordie Howe for the second-most among all players behind Wayne Gretzky (11 times). McDavid has points in each of his 21 games this season, and is now one game shy of Dany Heatley (22 games in 2005-06) for the fifth-longest season-opening point streak in League history.

McDavid previously became the fastest player in League history to reach 30 assists in a season (15 games), besting the previous mark set by Gretzky (16 games in 1984-85). He also became the fastest player to record 12 multipoint games in a season (17 games) since Peter Forsberg (17 games in 2005-06).

The 29-year-old is on pace for 200 points in 84 games, which would challenge Gretzky's current single-season scoring record (215 in 1985-86). McDavid's highlight-reel goal 50 seconds into their game against the New York Rangers on Nov. 1, his franchise-record eighth opening-minute goal of his career, included a speed burst of 22.79 mph while skating through all three zones; it was the fastest burst resulting in a goal in the NHL this season.