FEATURE: Levi's Coliseum

PHILADELPHIA, PA – What we do in the crease… echoes in eternity.

What a special night it was for Devon Levi, who not only earned his first-career shutout with 19 saves in Saturday’s 1-0 win over the Maple Leafs, but also received a shoutout from the inspiration behind his meditative ritual that’s gained notoriety around the League from his hot start with the Edmonton Oilers.

After backstopping the Oilers to his first career shutout, the Oilers netminder spoke with Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas after the game about his big night in the crease – but also the story behind why he takes off his blocker every TV timeout to touch the ice, which is part of a meditative approach to centring himself in the moment to help him stay focused and fight off some of the nerves that come with being an NHL goalie.

The routine is new this year, something he added to his repertoire that's based on one of his favourite movies, ‘Gladiator’ from when he was younger, inspired by a scene where Russell Crowe’s character Maximus Decimus Meridius had a similar way of getting himself ready for battle by rubbing the sands of the battlefield in his hands.

“Just a little ritual to connect with the ice,” Levi said. “Just something I started doing at the beginning of the year, and I enjoy it. It kind of locks me in, I like the feeling of the cold.”

“If I’m being honest, there’s a scene in Gladiator where he picks up the sand and plays with it. I’ve always liked that. I’ve always connected with it. I don’t know if that’s why I did it, but that was a cool scene that I definitely thought of.”

Only hours later, the actor himself took to social media after seeing the clip, saying “Strength and Honour young man,” which is a direct quote from Crowe’s character in Ridley Scott’s 2000 film that inspired Levi’s routine.