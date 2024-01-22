EDM Stretch Pack FAQ

What is a Stretch Pack?

Stretch Packs are two-game packages available for games down the stretch run of the Oilers regular season schedule.

When are Stretch Packs available to purchase?

Stretch Packs go on sale Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 AM and will remain available while limited supplies last.

What seats are available for Stretch Packs?

Stretch Packs are available in a wide variety of seats in the Upper Bowl, as well as a limited selection of Lower Bowl seats in the Attack Once end of the rink.

Can I select my specific section or seats rather than just Upper Bowl or Lower Bowl?

Our ticketing system will select the best seats for you for each game in your package based on your desired seating area.

How many packs can I purchase?

You may purchase up to six seats per pack.

How much are Stretch Packs?

Stretch Packs range in price from $179 to $349 per pack.

How do I receive my tickets after I purchase?

All tickets are mobile only. You will receive an email before the game with instructions on how to access your mobile tickets via Oilers Account Manager.

What are the terms and conditions of the Boston Pizza Gift Certificate?

How do I receive my Boston Pizza Gift Certificate?

You will receive a separate email after purchasing your packs that contains your gift certificate information.

What is FEVO?

FEVO is our official ticketing provider for Stretch Pack transactions. FEVO will be placing your seats in your Oilers Account Manager and will be communicating ticket access information to you directly.

News Feed

GENE'S BLOG: Lucky Number 13

GENE'S BLOG: Lucky Number 13
RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract
RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos

RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1 (01.20.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (01.20.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames
PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta (01.20.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta
RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin

RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (01.20.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames 
BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers

BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (01.18.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: McDavid setting the example during Oilers record win streak

BLOG: McDavid setting the example during Oilers record win streak
PROJECTED LINEUP: Gagner to make his return on Thursday against Seattle (01.18.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Gagner to make his return on Thursday against Seattle
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (01.18.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Pride this Thursday

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Pride this Thursday
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Leafs 2 (01.16.24)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Leafs 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs (01.16.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs
BLOG: Oilers defending to be put to the test against Toronto

BLOG: Oilers defending to be put to the test against Toronto