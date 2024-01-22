What is a Stretch Pack?
EDM Stretch Pack FAQ
Stretch Packs are two-game packages available for games down the stretch run of the Oilers regular season schedule.
When are Stretch Packs available to purchase?
Stretch Packs go on sale Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 AM and will remain available while limited supplies last.
What seats are available for Stretch Packs?
Stretch Packs are available in a wide variety of seats in the Upper Bowl, as well as a limited selection of Lower Bowl seats in the Attack Once end of the rink.
Can I select my specific section or seats rather than just Upper Bowl or Lower Bowl?
Our ticketing system will select the best seats for you for each game in your package based on your desired seating area.
How many packs can I purchase?
You may purchase up to six seats per pack.
How much are Stretch Packs?
Stretch Packs range in price from $179 to $349 per pack.
How do I receive my tickets after I purchase?
All tickets are mobile only. You will receive an email before the game with instructions on how to access your mobile tickets via Oilers Account Manager.
What are the terms and conditions of the Boston Pizza Gift Certificate?
How do I receive my Boston Pizza Gift Certificate?
You will receive a separate email after purchasing your packs that contains your gift certificate information.
What is FEVO?
FEVO is our official ticketing provider for Stretch Pack transactions. FEVO will be placing your seats in your Oilers Account Manager and will be communicating ticket access information to you directly.