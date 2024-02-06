What is LOILTY Rewards?
EDM 50/50 and LOILTY FAQ
LOILTY Rewards is a free program that gives fans the opportunity to earn points for attending games, participating in 50/50, shopping with our partners and much more. You can redeem LOILTY points for exclusive contest entries and merchandise through loiltyrewards.com or the Rogers Place App.
How do I sign-up?
Go to loiltyrewards.com/register to sign-up to the program. All that is required is an email address to sign-up for the program. Once you are a member, the program can be accessed at loiltyrewards.com or via the Rogers Place App.
Do I have to be a member to be eligible for 50/50 LOILTY Points early bird prizes and bonus point offers?
Yes, to be eligible for all early bird prizes and our monthly bonus point promotions you need to be a member of the LOILTY Rewards program. As long as you are a member at the end of the month, you are fully eligible for all promotions that were run in that particular month.
How do I get awarded points for playing 50/50?
Earn each time you enter the EOCF 50/50 draw. Check out with the same email address or phone number connected to your LOILTY Rewards account and you’ll automatically be awarded points for playing! Points and all bonuses are calculated at the end of each month and are added to your account within 3-5 business days.
Do I get points for past 50/50 purchases?
You will be rewarded for all 50/50 purchases you have made within the month that you signed up for the LOILTY Rewards program. For instance, if you sign up February 20th but played 50/50 5 times prior to that date within the month of February, you will earn points for those 5 plays and all plays after February 20th as well.
What can I use LOILTY points for?
Check out the Rewards page once you are logged into the LOILTY Rewards program. Points can be used towards unique Oilers gear, entry into contests for signed and game worn items, digital rewards and a wide variety of gift cards from the Oilers retail store and partners like Boston Pizza.