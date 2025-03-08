BLOG: Walman excited to "play meaningful games" with the Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – Jake Walman has always envisioned himself in a situation like this one in Edmonton.

“I'm a competitive person, and at some point in my career, I knew this would come,” he said, speaking to the media from the Oilers dressing room for the first time on Saturday morning.

“Playing meaningful games.”

After being acquired from the San Jose Sharks before Friday’s Trade Deadline, Walman will have the chance to play in plenty of those down the stretch and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers, while having the opportunity to bring his versatile skillset to the back end of a group that’s all-in on getting back to the Final to win the last game.

“I've always wanted to be a part of a team that has a chance, and I just want to try and add as much as I can and not disrupt too much,” he added. “I think they have a really good thing going and I can fit into the right spots where I can. I'm just really excited to add a little bit to the team.”

The 29-year-old defenceman went from seeing out the rest of the regular season with a rebuilding Sharks team to hopping on a plane to Edmonton to begin contributing to a push for the Pacific Division title and gear up for the final stretch to the playoffs with the Oilers.

Oilers GM & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman said that following repeated attempts of acquiring Walman from the Sharks throughout the last year, his willingness to give a first-round pick and a prospect to San Jose showed their intent on adding the blueliner to their group.