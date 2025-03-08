BLOG: Walman excited to "play meaningful games" with the Oilers

"When I found out it was Edmonton, the challenge that they have here and kind of working towards the end goal is something I've always wanted to be a part of," Jake Walman said


By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Jake Walman has always envisioned himself in a situation like this one in Edmonton.

“I'm a competitive person, and at some point in my career, I knew this would come,” he said, speaking to the media from the Oilers dressing room for the first time on Saturday morning.

“Playing meaningful games.”

After being acquired from the San Jose Sharks before Friday’s Trade Deadline, Walman will have the chance to play in plenty of those down the stretch and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers, while having the opportunity to bring his versatile skillset to the back end of a group that’s all-in on getting back to the Final to win the last game.

“I've always wanted to be a part of a team that has a chance, and I just want to try and add as much as I can and not disrupt too much,” he added. “I think they have a really good thing going and I can fit into the right spots where I can. I'm just really excited to add a little bit to the team.”

The 29-year-old defenceman went from seeing out the rest of the regular season with a rebuilding Sharks team to hopping on a plane to Edmonton to begin contributing to a push for the Pacific Division title and gear up for the final stretch to the playoffs with the Oilers.

Oilers GM & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman said that following repeated attempts of acquiring Walman from the Sharks throughout the last year, his willingness to give a first-round pick and a prospect to San Jose showed their intent on adding the blueliner to their group.

Walman will make his Oilers debut against Rantanen & the Stars

“I think we struck the right balance this year as far as the number of new players we have and where they play. In particular, I think Walman's a really big upgrade for our group," he said. "He's somebody that we've talked about going back to the middle of the year as a big target. [Sharks GM] Mike Grier is probably tired of talking to me about him, because I've been told for a long time that he wouldn't trade him. ‘He's got another year. I don't have to trade him,’ but we just kind of stuck with it.

"And then the other day, when we pitched it to him, I think we got his attention and we eventually got it where he came in. So I think that's a big piece that we're excited about."

While the trade was still a surprise to Walman, the excitement he feels over landing in Edmonton overpowers all those other emotions, especially when you consider the price the Oilers paid to acquire him and the opportunity he has in front of him. Not to mention, he still has another year on his contract with a cap hit of $3.4 million that will keep him in Oil Country until the end of the 2025-26 season.

There's lots to look forward to – both this season and next – for the Toronto product, who's put up 32 points (six goals) in 50 games this season and 83 points (31 goals) over 252 games with San Jose, Detroit and St. Louis over his six-year NHL career.

“I think obviously, a little bit shocked,” he said. “I don't think it was really expected, but at the same time, anything can happen. That's kind of the thing that I've learned, and when I found out it was Edmonton, obviously the challenge that they have here and kind of working towards the end goal is something I've always wanted to be a part of.

“It's a little bit of a different situation than what I was in, but I've always wanted to play meaningful games at this time.”

Kris gives lineup notes ahead of facing the Stars on Saturday

What's helping his cause both for himself and the Oilers is his valuable skillset that boasts strong puck-moving skills, good speed, the ability to play both sides of the blueline and a proven ability to command top-pairing minutes against the NHL's top players. Walman averaged 23:11 of ice time this season for the lowly Sharks and managed to maintain -1 plus-minus on a team with the lowest goal differential in the League at -72.

That flexibility to play anywhere, coupled with his shut-down ability, has Head Coach Kris Knoblauch excited about his potential in Edmonton.

"I think in the past and certainly early in his career, he was a puck-moving defenceman who was good in the offensive zone, has a great shot and can get pucks through," Knoblauch said. "But lately, he's been getting stronger and stronger defensively and has been in a key shutdown role in San Jose playing against other teams' top lines. He's penalty killed and played on left side and right side, so one thing I think was important for us moving forward was to have forwards and defencemen having some flexibility moving guys around.

"With Walman being able to play left side and right side, and depending on what we need if everyone's healthy and whether he plays left side or right side, we have the flexibility of being able to move them around."

