BLOG: Skinner well-equipped to handle Oilers' starting job

EDMONTON, AB – With only seven days remaining until puck drop on the 2024-25 NHL regular season, teams are in the midst of making their final decisions for opening night rosters.

While the Oilers have been monitoring the makeup of their blueline pairings and who could possibly slot in on the fourth line, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and his team haven't had to worry about who will start in the crease on opening night.

Who else but Stuart Skinner – the same individual who started 57 games for the Oilers last season?

The phrase 'mature beyond his years' has been used frequently to describe Skinner, and the 26-year-old Edmonton product is often quick to share his personal reflections when asked about his game; or in this case, how much he's evolved as a person over the past year.

"Yeah, very different,” Skinner said following Tuesday’s practice. “I think the way everything kind of happened, the things that I've been able to go through as a person and as a hockey player, it helps you grow. You can take it either way. So for me, it's just trying to learn and trying to be the best that I can possibly be.

"Being able to go through those experiences has helped me get to where I'm at today, and I'll continue that."