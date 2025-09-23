BLOG: Podkolzin poised to grow offensively over new three-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – “Podzy’s in the middle.”

“He just signed a nice little extension for us.”

When Head Coach Kris Knoblauch pulled winger Vasily Podkolzin into the middle of the final stretch circle and announced his new contract to the players in attendance at Tuesday’s Training Camp session, the news was met with loud cheers, stick taps and plenty of helmet taps from his Oilers teammates.

When you’re able to witness firsthand how hard a worker the Russian forward is and see him be rewarded with a new deal, it’s reason to celebrate both for ‘Podzy’ and the Oilers, who know he’ll give his all every night for the club in pursuit of winning the Stanley Cup.

The 24-year-old’s never-quit ethos, which he demonstrates on a day-to-day basis, now has a long-term place in Edmonton, and both the Oilers and Podkolzin believe it will be a productive partnership that will only increase in value for both parties as time goes on.

And Podkolzin is adamant he can make good on the Oilers’ investment in his talents.

“It's awesome,” Podkolzin said after Tuesday’s skate about signing his extension. “Really happy to be here for the next few years, and it's a great group of guys here. We need to get the job done.”

“Maybe just the way the organization works. I do something for them; they do something for me. That's how it works, and at the end of the day, they gave me a good contract and a good opportunity to be part of this team for the next few years and to finally win a Cup.”