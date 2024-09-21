BLOG: Philp resolute in return to hockey with Oilers following one-year hiatus

EDMONTON, AB – Among the things that Noah Philp missed the most about his time away from hockey, the ‘forgettable’ feeling of going out on the ice and losing track of time was one of the biggest.

“Just losing an hour or two in the middle of the day,” Philp said, speaking to the media from Oilers Training Camp on Friday afternoon. “And every time I step on the ice, I'm never really watching the clock and it never really feels like it's work. It just feels like I'm having fun.”

When Philp felt like external factors were detracting from his ability to enjoy every second he spent on the ice during his rookie pro season in ’22-23, he knew deep down that he needed to step away from the game and focus on life away from the rink, so that's exactly what he did.

“The best I can answer is that I felt like I needed to step away, and it was a decision just for me and it was just a gut feeling,” Philp said.

The centre followed his intuition and took a one-year hiatus from hockey during the ‘23-24 season, electing not to re-sign with the Oilers after finishing with the second-most goals (19) and third-highest points (37) in 70 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors the previous campaign.

As he prepares to return to professional hockey this season on a one-year, two-way contract with the Oilers, the 26-year-old is certainly glad he trusted his premonition and is prepared to proceed this week at Training Camp with his best effort and intentions, hoping to leave a strong impression on the coaching staff here in Oil Country and position himself as one of the first call-ups from Condorstown during the season.

“I followed that and I'm very happy I did. I wouldn't trade it (for anything).”