BLOG: Perry prepares for return to Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CA – A few steps into Honda Center and a flood of memories come rushing back for Corey Perry.

The veteran NHL winger was just 22 years old and a sophomore in the league when he was part of the Anaheim Ducks squad that captured the 2007 Stanley Cup in five games over the Ottawa Senators.

"It's a pretty special place," he said Friday morning. "It was home for 14 years and I can't say enough good things about this city, about the organization and everything they did for me coming into the league."