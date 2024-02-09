BLOG: Perry prepares for return to Anaheim

Perry would spend 12 more seasons (14 total) in Orange County, winning the Hart and Rocket Richard trophies after a dominant 50-goal, 98-point campaign in 2010-11, and on Friday night he'll suit up for just the third time in the rink on Katella Avenue as a member of the visiting team.
The now-38-year-old played for the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks after leaving Anaheim and before signing with Edmonton on Jan. 22, making the Cup Final three years in a row in 2020, 2021 and 2022. But due to scheduling as well as a suspension during his first visit back with the Stars in January 2020, he's only played two prior games in Anaheim with the opposition.
Thanks to the NHL All-Star break occurring right after his debut, Perry has only played two games for the Oilers since joining the team, logging 12:44 on Jan. 27 vs. Nashville and 12:35 on Tuesday in Vegas. That number is likely to increase on Friday as he's projected to move up the lineup and play alongside Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl.