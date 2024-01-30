BLOG: Oilers to benefit from All-Star break despite win streak

EDMONTON, AB – For now, the chance for the Edmonton Oilers to equal the longest win streak in NHL history will have to wait until after NHL All-Star Weekend.

Because when the rest is offered to you in this League – even with a historic record run intact – you must take it.

“Anytime you're winning games, you don't want that break,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “But I think a lot of the guys are a little banged up and need that rest.”

The Oilers enter the All-Star break having gone through their most successful month in franchise history, winning 11 out of 11 games during January to grow their franchise-record win streak to 16 games – just one shy of tying the NHL record of 17 set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edmonton is now 24-3-0 in their last 27 games, making them the third team in NHL history to achieve that return, and have gone a franchise-record 14 consecutive matches in a row without allowing more than two goals while averaging 3.64 goals per game.

In goal, their netminder Stuart Skinner has ascended into the Oilers record books with 12 consecutive wins to pass legendary goaltender Grant Fuhr, while Calvin Pickard has served as a steady backup with a four-game win streak, .915 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average to his name this year.

The power play (29.1 percent) and penalty kill (95.5 percent) are also top-five in the NHL since the start of 2024, where the Oilers have let to lose, so there are plenty of reasons why there might be trepidation over putting the schedule on pause for nine days.

“It's exciting. I think obviously, it's a great run,” said Connor McDavid, who’ll head to his seventh All-Star game in Toronto this weekend. “I feel like the boys have played great. I thought this past week wasn't our best hockey and we found a way to get three wins, which is a great sign. We've gotten great goaltending. The back end has been good. The kill has been amazing. Those are all good things.”