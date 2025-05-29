BLOG: Oilers show their humility when making tough lineup decisions in the playoffs

DALLAS, TX – Troy Stecher is a fantastic defenceman, and so is Mattias Ekholm.
However, sometimes tough decisions must be made about who comes in and out of the lineup.
When you’re a team as deep as the Edmonton Oilers playing and have the potential to add a player of Ekholm's quality back into to their squad, it creates difficult choices over who'll be taken out – even if it's a player who is forced to step back that doesn’t deserve to be sitting in the press box.
Defenceman Troy Stecher, who’s expected to be healthy scratched on Thursday in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, is probably the one who understands that reality the most.
That’s why the 31-year-old blueliner gave this humbling quote in an interview with Sportsnet’s Mark Spector on Monday about his willingness to step back to allow Ekholm’s return to the lineup despite his terrific play over six consecutive playoff appearances:
“I want him healthy and I want him to help us win. He's a better player than I am. That's just the reality of the world.”
“I just want to win a Stanley Cup, man,” he continued. “I don’t want to talk poorly (of anyone), but my time in Vancouver, we weren't very good. And my time in Arizona, we weren't very good. My time in Detroit, we weren't very good. I just want an opportunity to play on a contender.
“Obviously, I want to be in the lineup … I'm going to do everything in my power to prove to the coaches I deserve to play. But the most important thing is just winning hockey games. I’m very fortunate to be in the position I'm in.”