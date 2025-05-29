BLOG: Oilers show their humility when making tough lineup decisions in the playoffs

The give-and-take of making lineup decisions every day in the NHL is never easy for players or coaches, especially when you reach the highly emotional stage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the team’s needs always take precedence, regardless of the situation.

It’s the same whether it’s the regular season or the Stanley Cup Final, where the Oilers can return for the second straight year with a victory in Game 5 against the Stars, and there can be a lot of emotion involved when you factor in the competitiveness and desire of players skilled enough to play in the NHL.

Luckily, the Oilers are a selfless group filled with individuals who only want to see the best for the squad, even if it means someone else is taking their spot.

Enter Troy Stecher, who has been stellar for the Oilers in his six games alongside Darnell Nurse, utilizing his excellent puck-moving skills to help Edmonton’s transition game and being tenacious while defending when his teammates didn’t have the puck on their stick.

Stecher was inserted into the lineup for Game 4 against the Golden Knights in the Second Round in place of Ty Emberson, who gave the Oilers nine solid games over the first two rounds before Head Coach Kris Knoblauch decided they needed a different look from the back end that Stecher could provide.

Stecher is a well-respected presence in the Oilers locker room, which prompted one of their veteran leaders in Ekholm to seek him out directly the next day to thank him after hearing the comments he made about stepping back in order to make room for him.

“I saw [the quotes] and I went right up to him the next day just to tell him that I really respect him as a guy, and it takes a human being to say something like that,” Ekholm said. "So it just tells you everything you need to know about Troy Stecher, what a teammate he is and what a guy he is with how he conducts himself every day. I’m just a big fan of him and can't say much more than that. Truly special to be part of a group with guys like that.”