BLOG: Oilers re-evaluating their effort after opening-night defeat

EDMONTON, AB – It was an effort that was nowhere near their standard, and the post-game comments of the Oilers players and their head coach reflected that.

“You get ready for the next one. That's what we're going to do,” captain Connor McDavid said on Wednesday. “Obviously you’d like to learn from some of the breakdowns and get ready for the next one.

“Lots of things went wrong.”

When the Oilers reconvened on Thursday morning at Rogers Place to regroup following their season-opening 8-1 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, the conversations weren’t centred around the new tactical approach they implemented this offseason, their personnel deployment in the defeat, or one single player’s performance.

Instead, the discussions surrounded their collective effort levels in their opening game of the regular season after putting in what they thought was a solid month over Captain’s Skates, Training Camp and the pre-season working towards starting their campaign out strongly with a good first game on the road against the Canucks.

After Wednesday night, it’s quite clear to the group that their competitive level wasn't where it needed to be.

“The meeting that we had with our team today didn't go anywhere near systems. It went to the effort,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “When I say that, I'm just talking about how regular-season hockey is different than pre-season hockey, and how we understand that given our recent history, the players that we have and our potential here in Edmonton, that's the type of game we should expect to see on a nightly basis from our opponents.

“We're disappointed that we didn't meet the competitive level of last night's game. But that's one game that happened last night, it didn't sit well this morning. We've gone through it, we've taught off of it, and now we flush it.

“The good news is that we get a chance or another crack at that same team coming into our building here on Saturday night in front of the best fans in the world.”