BLOG: Oilers putting Cup Final heartbreak behind them as new season begins

EDMONTON, AB – When the ‘2023-24 Western Conference Champions’ banner gets raised to the rafters at Rogers Place on Wednesday night, expect the focus of the Oilers to be firmly locked onto what's ahead of them rather than what's behind.

Last season was a banner year for the Blue & Orange, but the one that will go up next to the 2005-06 banner that ended in similar heartbreak in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final isn’t the one they’d hoped to be celebrating on Opening Night of their 2024-25 regular season.

It was an incredible season in Oil Country, but what’s in the past is in the past as a new season officially arrives tonight with a visit from the Winnipeg Jets.

“I think it's obviously an accomplishment that we went through together and we just came short of the ultimate goal,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “But tonight, we'll be focused on the game at hand."

“That’s in the past now, so we're excited to get this season rolling. It's always a new season when you start game one, so we're just excited to get it going."

"Once you get one or two in, you get into a rhythm.”