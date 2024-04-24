BLOG: Oilers prepared not to cross the physical line during Game 2

EDMONTON, AB – If there weren’t any surprises between the Oilers and Kings coming into Round 1, there certainly won’t be any misconceptions over how Los Angeles will try to work their way back into this series by crashing, banging and being outright menaces on the ice.

Physicality will be the name of Game 2 for the Kings on Wednesday night against the Oilers in a bid to respond to a rather uninspiring start to their post-season campaign on Monday night, but the Oilers are well prepared to meet the demand their own way and stamp out the urgency that'll be down by LA down 1-0 in this first-round series.

Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller left no room for interpretation about his team’s need to improve quickly – with the penalty kill and defending the rush being a few of those areas that need to be addressed – and there’s nothing quite like getting into the game early with a few hard checks or by instigating some scrums around your opponents’ net.

“I think you used the word: urgency,” Draisaitl said, responding to a media member after today’s morning skate. “They're going to come out a lot harder. They're going to check a lot tighter. We know that and we're aware of that.

“For us, it's just a matter of finding our game again and then just one-upping their intensity. We know this will be a tighter-checking game, so we'll make sure we're ready for it.”