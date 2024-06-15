BLOG: Oilers prepared to bring their best facing elimination in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, AB – What do we say to the hockey gods when trying to avoid elimination?

“Not today.”

While the challenge of coming back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers will be a monumental task, there isn’t a shred of doubt inside the Oilers dressing room when it comes to their resolve and their ability to win one game on Saturday to send the series back to Sunrise.

If they're able to win tonight, they'll have to do it all over again. And again. And again. Despite the odds, the Oilers are motivated and prepared to leave it all out there and do what they've done all season, which is answer to the adversity.

“I think the guys are very focused,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think they're optimistic, focused, energized and excited for the challenge – and it's going to be a challenge. But if there's a team that can do it, if there's a group of men that I want to do this with, it's the guys in that room.

"From what I've seen through this season – how resilient they are, their perseverance, their focus, their attitude – I’m really excited for the next ten days.”