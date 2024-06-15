BLOG: Oilers prepared to bring their best facing elimination in Stanley Cup Final

“It's just the desperation that comes with it. Everyone finds extra energy from that. It's a do-or-die situation and we’ve faced that numerous times," defenceman Brett Kulak said

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – What do we say to the hockey gods when trying to avoid elimination?

“Not today.”

While the challenge of coming back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers will be a monumental task, there isn’t a shred of doubt inside the Oilers dressing room when it comes to their resolve and their ability to win one game on Saturday to send the series back to Sunrise.

If they're able to win tonight, they'll have to do it all over again. And again. And again. Despite the odds, the Oilers are motivated and prepared to leave it all out there and do what they've done all season, which is answer to the adversity.

“I think the guys are very focused,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think they're optimistic, focused, energized and excited for the challenge – and it's going to be a challenge. But if there's a team that can do it, if there's a group of men that I want to do this with, it's the guys in that room.

"From what I've seen through this season – how resilient they are, their perseverance, their focus, their attitude – I’m really excited for the next ten days.”

In the eyes of the Oilers players and coaches, finding themselves in this position despite knowing they've played well enough through the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final to deserve better only strengthens their determination to deliver one victory after another the rest of the way.

The Oilers have fought back numerous times from positions like these during the regular season and playoffs, starting the year 2-9-1 and going on to win 49 games with eight-game and 16-game win streaks before avoiding elimination against both Vancouver and Dallas in the second and third rounds.

It’s a scenario that emboldens them to bring their best game, because when the odds are against them, the Oilers have proven they rise to the occasion.

“It's just the desperation that comes with it. Everyone finds extra energy from that,” Brett Kulak said. “It's a do-or-die situation and we’ve faced that numerous times. And obviously right now, we're facing that, so I trust the group and everyone's confident in here.”

During the morning skate, Kulak was making his rounds on the ice when Assistant Coach Mark Stuart recounted his first-hand experience from having a team erase a 3-0 series lead to move on after his former Boston Bruins team in 2010 was beaten by the Philadelphia Flyers in dramatic comeback fashion.

“He said, ‘It happens fast. The games come quick’,” Kulak said. “’You get a win, and all of a sudden you keep going, you build some momentum, you get yourself back in the series pretty fast’.”

Former Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith delivered a similar message when he spoke to the whole group on Friday, talking about when his 2010 Chicago Blackhawks came all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to the Vancouver Canucks only to lose off a single mistake in overtime of Game 7.

Forward Corey Perry is only one year younger than both Stuart and Keith at 39 years old, and knows from his own personal experience of being to the Final with five different teams that the fightback begins with winning the next shift and the next period.

“I said this yesterday, but you can't look too far ahead,” he said. “If you start looking too far ahead, it's a daunting task. They're a great team and we know that, but you start with one period, one game, and you work your way from there. That's all we can do.”

