BLOG: Oilers optimistic Ekholm will return during Conference Final

Veteran defenceman's status has been upgraded to day-to-day as the team prepares to play either Dallas or Winnipeg starting next week

GettyImages-2206511874
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Viking is soon to be storming the shores of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday morning the team expects defenceman Mattias Ekholm to make his 2025 post-season debut at some point during the Western Conference Final, which will start next week against either the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets.

"He is day-to-day," Knoblauch said. "I'm not anticipating him being ready for Game 1 or 2, but we're optimistic that maybe sometime in this third round he will join us."

The veteran blueliner missed the team's final 11 contest of the regular season with the exception of the three shifts he played on April 11 against the San Jose Sharks before he exited that game and was shut down indefinitely.

The Swede, who's set to turn 35 on May 24, finished the 2024-25 campaign with nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games. Ekholm played all 25 playoff games for the Oilers last season, scoring five goals with five assists and a plus-nine rating while averaging 21:58 time on ice.

Knoblauch said the team doesn't expect him to jump right back into his usual workhorse role. Evan Bouchard (26:24), Darnell Nurse (24:51), Brett Kulak (24:15), Jake Walman (20:09) and John Klingberg (19:14) have all logged big minutes on the back end during Ekholm's absence.

"I think he'll be able to help us in some aspect immediately and then that'll be up to him," the bench boss said. "Fortunately, we've got a group of defencemen right now that are playing really well and we're not in dire need to insert him when he's not ready. But I think when he does play, he'll be beneficial for us."

The Oilers dialed in their defensive play to close out the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round, not allowing a goal in Games 4 or 5 with 3-0 and 1-0 shutouts to end the series.

Kris addresses the media on Friday morning at Rogers Place

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Oilers 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT - Game 5)

PROJECTED LINEUP: The Oilers gear up to eliminate the Golden Knights in Game 5

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 5)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 0 (Game 4)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner getting the start in Game 3 against Golden Knights

RELEASE: McDavid & Draisaitl named to NHL Quarter-Century Team

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 3)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 – OT (Game 2)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 2)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 2)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 (Game 1) 

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers turning back to Pickard for Game 1 against Golden Knights

RELEASE: This is Oil Country Playoffs 50/50 underway

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 1)

RELEASE: Oilers vs. Golden Knights second-round schedule announced