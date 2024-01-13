BLOG: Oilers look to make history on McDavid's birthday

MONTREAL, QC – Connor McDavid was asked following morning skate at Bell Centre what his "birthday wish" is since the Oilers captain turns 27 on Saturday.

"10 straight wins," he said matter-of-factly as his squad will look to set a new franchise record when they face the Montreal Canadiens on Hockey Night in Canada.

For the third time in team history, the Oilers have gone nine consecutive games without a defeat, but they've never been able to hit double digits during their 43 seasons in the National Hockey League.

"Any time you can set a franchise record, that's exciting, especially with an organization as storied as the Oilers are," McDavid said. "It's amazing to think that none of those 80s teams would have won 10 in a row, but a good opportunity for us tonight."