BLOG: Oilers focused on winning the net-front battle against Canucks

VANCOUVER, BC – If your team can win the net-front battle, says Vancouver Head Coach Rick Tocchet, there’s a good chance you’ll win the war in this second-round series.

“Not to build them up too much because they're a hell of a team, but there are some strengths that they have that we have to make sure that we're clean on,” Tocchet said.

The Jack Adams Award nominee for coach of the year has keyed in on the net-front area as vital to their success against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers as a team that despite winning the Pacific Division and all four meetings against Edmonton in the regular season, still feels well and truly like the underdog who'll have to fight to fend off Edmonton's overpowering offence that notched 22 goals in their five-game first-round victory over Los Angeles.

“They're very good at attacking. They're one of the better teams at taking the puck to the net. They're underrated when it comes to that. Everybody talks about star power and these tic-tac-toes, but to me, the net front for them offensively, they're one of the best teams at that.”

"Hyman's one of the best. Even Connor. They have a lot of guys who hang around the net and go to the net when they beat pressure, so we've got to be really stingy in front of our net."