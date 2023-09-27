News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

RELEASE: NHL, adidas unveil Heritage Classic uniforms

GAME RECAP: Jets 5, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets (09.25.23)

POST-GAME: Akey in awe of first NHL experience

POST-GAME: Sutter continues his comeback with first pro appearance in two years

GAME RECAP: Jets 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets (09.24.23)

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets (09.23.23)

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics
CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

Edmonton's projected top two forward lines and top power-play unit to begin the regular season are all set to play in tonight's pre-season contest against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The top-six forwards that the Edmonton Oilers will roll out at Rogers Place for their exhibition tilt against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday looks a lot like how they should on opening night, and we're still two weeks away from the start of the regular season.

Based on this morning's skate, the Oilers are poised to roll out a veteran group that includes the club’s top two lines and first power-play unit that’s projected to begin the season together on Oct. 11 in Vancouver against the Canucks.

Connor McDavid has operated regularly on the top line with Evander Kane and Connor Brown during Training Camp, while Leon Draisaitl has been between Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman in the second forward unit.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net, signalling that last year's Calder Trophy nominee for top NHL rookie is slated to potentially get the full 60 minutes between the pipes tonight, and Evan Bouchard was also among the participants during the morning skate to fill out Edmonton's PP1 with Hyman, McDavid, Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins that operated last season to a record-setting efficiency of 32.4 percent.

"It's a group that's been together a long time and we work at it; we work hard at it. We know it's a strength of our group and it's definitely an asset," McDavid said of the power play. "Anytime you can have a power play go out and do some damage, it keeps the other team kind of on their heels."

Both forward trios in the top six took line rushes together on Wednesday and are looking poised to play in their first pre-season game together, where they’ll work to develop some extra chemistry in real competitive action after lining up beside one another throughout Training Camp.

Connor talks before his first preseason game vs. Vancouver

“You want to get your game up to speed and kind of iron out some of those summer habits that can creep in, so I think we've had a good month or so here,” McDavid said. “I feel good on the ice. I feel ready to roll, so looking forward to playing here tonight.”

"I think this whole season is obviously building towards playing when it matters most and finding our game when it matters most, so building towards that right from day one here, obviously there's a little wrinkle in some system stuff and I think guys have picked it up and responded really well.

"We'll continue to grind it out over the course of the next couple of days and weeks and months, and we'll get it just right."

The ridiculous amount of talent assembled within the top six offers an intriguing look into what’s possible for the Oilers this coming season in terms of forward combinations – maybe nowhere is that more apparent than the top forward unit of Kane, McDavid and Hyman.

“Kane is obviously a power forward who goes hard to the blue paint, has a physical element to every game that he plays in, and also very underrated details in his game,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I have nothing but the highest of opinions for Evander Kane.

“Obviously, I’ve run out of adjectives to describe Connor [McDavid] in his game and what he does, but he plays at such a breakneck speed that you need to surround him with certain people of certain skill sets -- Kane being one of them.”

“And then, Connor Brown. This is his first game here in months. He's known as a dog on a bone, worker bee that goes and gets pucks for other people. But I think at his best, he has some underrated offensive skill. He can make a play and his work ethic shouldn't be the only way we describe him.”

Evander talks about playing on a line with the two Connors

During his time with the Oilers, Kane has proved to be a strong linemate for McDavid through the physical dimension and tenacity that he brings, along with a proven ability as a shooter and playmaker.

After returning ahead of schedule in February from a gruesome wrist injury, Kane suffered a rib injury that would hamper his impact down the stretch. Kane continued to heal over the summer and is looking to recapture the form that saw him record 22 goals and 39 points in 44 games in '21-22 and then lead the League in playoff scoring with 13 goals in 15 post-season games after originally signing with the Oilers in January 2021.

“I feel a lot better today than I did when I came back after two-and-a-half months after they told me I was probably done for the year,” Kane said. “And then to get banged up right after I come back again, it's tough, but if you feel you're able to contribute to the team in some way, I'm of the mindset that I want to be in the lineup."

The 32-year-old expects to be 100 percent and has lofty ambitions for himself this season – even if he has to set his goals sky-high and then work his way back down to reality.

"100 goals, 100 assists and 200 points," Kane said to the media after Wednesday's morning skate. "Nobody ever gives you guys a number, so I thought I'd throw it out there for you. You're welcome."

Perhaps no one is more excited for their first pre-season match than winger Connor Brown, who'll play in his first competitive match of any kind since suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 6, 2022 as a member of the Washington Capitals.

"I think he's always had that motor. I think a lot of that's mental,: Kane said. "Obviously he's healed up well and taken the time to feel good and feel right and he's come in and done a good job so far, so I'm sure he's excited to get going tonight and get into some game action and play with his new teammates and we're excited for him."

Edmonton's projected top six based off line rushes on Wednesday:

Kane - McDavid - Brown
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman