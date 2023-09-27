BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – The top-six forwards that the Edmonton Oilers will roll out at Rogers Place for their exhibition tilt against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday looks a lot like how they should on opening night, and we're still two weeks away from the start of the regular season.

Based on this morning's skate, the Oilers are poised to roll out a veteran group that includes the club’s top two lines and first power-play unit that’s projected to begin the season together on Oct. 11 in Vancouver against the Canucks.

Connor McDavid has operated regularly on the top line with Evander Kane and Connor Brown during Training Camp, while Leon Draisaitl has been between Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman in the second forward unit.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net, signalling that last year's Calder Trophy nominee for top NHL rookie is slated to potentially get the full 60 minutes between the pipes tonight, and Evan Bouchard was also among the participants during the morning skate to fill out Edmonton's PP1 with Hyman, McDavid, Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins that operated last season to a record-setting efficiency of 32.4 percent.

"It's a group that's been together a long time and we work at it; we work hard at it. We know it's a strength of our group and it's definitely an asset," McDavid said of the power play. "Anytime you can have a power play go out and do some damage, it keeps the other team kind of on their heels."

Both forward trios in the top six took line rushes together on Wednesday and are looking poised to play in their first pre-season game together, where they’ll work to develop some extra chemistry in real competitive action after lining up beside one another throughout Training Camp.