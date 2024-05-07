BLOG: Oilers 'dialling it in' before heading to Vancouver

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Vincent Desharnais admits to having borne the burden of the Stanley Cup Playoffs a bit too heavily last season upon tasting NHL playoff hockey for the first time, saying there were too many thoughts and emotions going through his head.

But now, the Laval, QC product has a clear mind about the whole process of improving as an NHL defenceman, along with the opportunity ahead for him and his Oilers teammates in the Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks if they can continue doing what made them successful in Round 1.

“Personally, I'm more comfortable,” Desharnais said. “I'm more confident. I don't think as much.

"I just play hockey, have fun and that's the biggest thing too – I can enjoy it more.”

The 27-year-old blueliner with only 114 regular-season games of NHL experience and a further 17 in the playoffs has been able to embrace the process a lot more this season, which has proven itself beneficial in the playoffs, where his role of helping shut down opponents’ best lines and top-unit power plays has risen along with his average ice time – from 13:35 in 2023 to 17:20 in 2024.

The feeling of having the entirety of Oil Country on his back has felt a lot less heavy this time around, and that’s allowed him to find a lot more joy in the everyday moments and perform his defensive duties at the highest level for the Oilers as they get set for another hard series versus a Vancouver team that will pose different challenges than the one before.

“I feel like last year, I wanted to do so well. I didn't want to let anyone down,” he added. “Edmonton’s so big, and the fans are crazy and you want to play well. But I think this year, I'm just playing my game, just having fun and actually enjoying it.”