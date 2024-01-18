BLOG: Oilers determined to avoid complacency during win streak

When you consider how the season started for the Blue & Orange, you can understand why the Oilers players and coaches are hesitant to let their foot off the gas pedal.

A tepid start to their 2023-24 season set the Oilers back into 30th place in the NHL and eighth in the Pacific Division on Nov. 10 with a 2-9-1 record, representing a sizeable 10-point gap between themselves and the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Edmonton has gone 21-6-0 under Head Coach Kris Knoblauch since his appointment on Nov. 12, stringing together respective 11-game and nine-game win streaks to pull themselves into the second Wild Card spot and to within one point of the Los Angeles Kings in third place in the Pacific Division, who were 14 points up on the Oilers after 12 games played.

Over that 27-game span, the Oilers have showcased their overall team confidence that's reached a new level this year despite some exceptional moments for the Blue & Orange over the last few seasons.

The club bided their time against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday and came back to win when facing a third-period deficit for the fourth straight contest by relying on all their strengths that’ve all contributed mightily to their franchise-best win streak.

Stuart Skinner has won a career-best eight straight games, going 14-2-0 in his last 16 starts, while Calvin Pickard has also contributed three of Edmonton’s 11 straight victories as a reliable back-up that can help alleviate his workload between the pipes when called upon.

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed only 19 goals in their last 11 games, which is a product of a commitment from the forwards and defencemen in their own zone and their terrific penalty kill that’s performed to the tune of 29-for-32 (90.4 percent) over the win streak.

Edmonton's offence led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has shown moments of flat-out dominance, but also, their ability to come up with clutch goals in tight low-scoring and one-goal games.

Their depth contributions have been steadily rising, including on Tuesday when Derek Ryan and Ryan McLeod scored the tying and game-winning goals against the Maple Leafs. Both Derek Ryan and defenceman Mattias Ekholm contributed milestone markers against Toronto, contributing their respective 200th and 300th career points.