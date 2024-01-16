BLOG: Oilers defending to be put to the test against Toronto

Edmonton has allowed only 17 goals over their first double-digit win streak in team history, including an eight-game stretch since Nov. 22 where they’ve allowed two goals or fewer in each game to help lower their overall goals against per game this season from 3.41 to 3.00.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have combined to produce a 1.70 goals-against average and.939 save percentage over their team’s 10 consecutive victories, while serving as crucial contributors to the Oilers penalty kill that’s been clutch alongside the power play in close one-goal scenarios throughout the winning streak.

"We definitely have a confident feeling when we get on the PK," Skinner said. "In saying that, we are down a man, so it's those kinds of nerves that always kick in that we're going to have to do a job here, we're going to have to battle and fight this one off, so it's a lot of fun."

While the Oilers have been able to pick their spots offensively, their commitment to defending their own zone – both at even strength and on the penalty kill – has been a major strength for the Blue & Orange as the team’s worked to climb their way up the Pacific Division standings with an 18-3-0 record (.857) in their last 21 games.