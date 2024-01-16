BLOG: Oilers defending to be put to the test against Toronto

EDMONTON, AB – Just like it has all win streak, it'll take everyone pulling on the same rope defensively for Edmonton to stifle a tricky Toronto offence.
With some much-improved team defending fueling their franchise-record 10-game win streak, the Oilers believe they’re in a much better position to shut down the offensive weapons that the Toronto Maple Leafs will deploy in Rogers Place on Tuesday night.
“There's this narrative out there that we need to win 6-5 or whatever, but we've won a lot of hockey games over the last couple of years and we know how to win games,” Connor McDavid said. “And obviously right now, we're doing it by not giving up too much. We've been getting good goaltending and the kill has been good. We've been finding different ways to win games and that's a great sign.”