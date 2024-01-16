BLOG: Oilers defending to be put to the test against Toronto

"As the season goes on, it's usually the best checking teams, the teams that can keep pucks out of the net, who are successful and that's really important for us," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said

GettyImages-1471923944
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Just like it has all win streak, it'll take everyone pulling on the same rope defensively for Edmonton to stifle a tricky Toronto offence.

With some much-improved team defending fueling their franchise-record 10-game win streak, the Oilers believe they’re in a much better position to shut down the offensive weapons that the Toronto Maple Leafs will deploy in Rogers Place on Tuesday night.

“There's this narrative out there that we need to win 6-5 or whatever, but we've won a lot of hockey games over the last couple of years and we know how to win games,” Connor McDavid said. “And obviously right now, we're doing it by not giving up too much. We've been getting good goaltending and the kill has been good. We've been finding different ways to win games and that's a great sign.”

Connor chats with the media before facing the Leafs

Edmonton has allowed only 17 goals over their first double-digit win streak in team history, including an eight-game stretch since Nov. 22 where they’ve allowed two goals or fewer in each game to help lower their overall goals against per game this season from 3.41 to 3.00.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have combined to produce a 1.70 goals-against average and.939 save percentage over their team’s 10 consecutive victories, while serving as crucial contributors to the Oilers penalty kill that’s been clutch alongside the power play in close one-goal scenarios throughout the winning streak.

"We definitely have a confident feeling when we get on the PK," Skinner said. "In saying that, we are down a man, so it's those kinds of nerves that always kick in that we're going to have to do a job here, we're going to have to battle and fight this one off, so it's a lot of fun."

While the Oilers have been able to pick their spots offensively, their commitment to defending their own zone – both at even strength and on the penalty kill – has been a major strength for the Blue & Orange as the team’s worked to climb their way up the Pacific Division standings with an 18-3-0 record (.857) in their last 21 games.

Stuart speaks ahead of tonight's matchup against Toronto

“I think it's really important that went through these tight scoring games,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It's just going to get tighter as the season goes on, and definitely into playoffs. 

“Goal scoring down a little bit, but I don't think there's any cause for worry. I think we're still generating our chances. They'll go in later on, but I like that we're doing a heck of a job keeping the puck out of the net. As the season goes on, it's usually the best checking teams, the teams that can keep pucks out of the net, who are successful and that's really important for us."

The Maple Leafs have not been kind opponents to the Oilers in recent years, with Auston Matthews and Toronto owning a 16-3-2 record since 2016-17 against Connor McDavid and Edmonton with an average of 3.81 goals per game.

Edmonton’s 5-14-2 record against Toronto since 2016-17 is their lowest win percentage (.285) against any opponent over that span, with the Oilers allowing four goals or more in 13 of their last 20 meetings.

While any visit from the Maple Leafs to Rogers place brings with it the promise of offence, the Oilers are looking forward to the challenge of stacking up defensively against potent Toronto attack boasting four all-stars (Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly) and three top-20 scorers in the NHL.

Kris speaks with the media before tonight's game vs. Toronto

“I think we're excited to be back home playing in front of our fans,” Knoblauch said. “We had a good road trip, and also, we're playing a pretty good team with some really good players.

“Usually, when good hockey players see other good hockey players, there's a little internal competition between themselves and wanting to be the best, so I think there's some excitement on that part of just Edmonton and Toronto. I'm sure there's a little bit of a rivalry considering they don't play very often, and it's going to be an exciting game.

“We're on a little bit of a run and playing really good hockey. Coming back home, we want to continue that as much as we can.”

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs (01.16.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs (01.16.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs
FEATURE: Oilers showcase their growing maturity over 10-game win streak

FEATURE: Oilers showcase their growing maturity over 10-game win streak
GENE'S BLOG: Ev(an)olution

GENE'S BLOG: Ev(an)olution
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canadiens 1 (OT) (01.13.24)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canadiens (01.13.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canadiens
RELEASE: Draisaitl added to NHL All-Star roster

RELEASE: Draisaitl added to NHL All-Star roster
BLOG: Oilers look to make history on McDavid's birthday

BLOG: Oilers look to make history on McDavid's birthday
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canadiens (01.13.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canadiens
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canadiens (01.13.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canadiens
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT) (01.11.24)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Red Wings (01.11.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Red Wings
BLOG: Oilers aware of Red Wings weapons

BLOG: Oilers aware of Red Wings weapons
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings (01.11.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings
PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings (01.10.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings
FUTURE WATCH: Lavoie named to AHL All-Star Classic

FUTURE WATCH: Lavoie named to AHL All-Star Classic
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1 (01.09.24)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.09.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blackhawks