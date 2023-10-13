News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract

RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District

BLOG: Oilers re-evaluating their effort after opening-night defeat

GAME RECAP: Canucks 8, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (10.11.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (10.10.23)

BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride

RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract

GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers

POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1 (10.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice

Edmonton sports retro-style equipment ahead of Oct. 29 outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium

20231012_heritage_kits-7
By Derek Van Diest / NHL.com

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers are breaking in their new retro-looking equipment in anticipation of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

At practice Thursday and Friday, the Oilers donned the throwback pants and gloves they will wear at the outdoor game against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29 (7 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS).

"It takes a couple of practices [to break in], but I like the look of it," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said Friday. "I'm sure it's going to look great."

Specially designed uniforms for the game were unveiled by the NHL and adidas on Sept. 26. The Oilers jersey pays tribute to the 1952 Edmonton Mercurys, who won gold at the 1952 Oslo Olympics representing Canada. The uniform features brown pants and gloves, which the Oilers were using in practice the past two days.

The Oilers test out their Heritage Classic gear on Friday

The Flames jersey is inspired by the Calgary Stampeders hockey team of the 1950s and 1960s.

Edmonton opened the 2023-24 NHL season with an 8-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Oilers host the Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY).

"What do I think of this look? I think it’s pretty cool," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said Friday. "It reminds me of the Edmonton Mercurys and their uniform obviously. It's a credit to the people that designed the jersey and are giving us a retro look. Today for the players and coaches, it's more just to break some of this newer equipment in so that it doesn't feel brand new when that game occurs."