BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers are breaking in their new retro-looking equipment in anticipation of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

At practice Thursday and Friday, the Oilers donned the throwback pants and gloves they will wear at the outdoor game against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29 (7 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS).

"It takes a couple of practices [to break in], but I like the look of it," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said Friday. "I'm sure it's going to look great."

Specially designed uniforms for the game were unveiled by the NHL and adidas on Sept. 26. The Oilers jersey pays tribute to the 1952 Edmonton Mercurys, who won gold at the 1952 Oslo Olympics representing Canada. The uniform features brown pants and gloves, which the Oilers were using in practice the past two days.