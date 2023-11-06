BLOG: Oilers begin new segment where their early-season struggles began

VANCOUVER, BC – Staying present in pursuit of a turnaround from their slow start to the 2023-24 season will be critical for the Edmonton Oilers as they begin a new 10-game segment on Monday in the building where their struggles started.

“It's obviously not the ten games we envisioned ourselves starting with, but today is a great opportunity to start another ten-game segment and we happen to be doing it against the same team we started our first one with," forward Evander Kane said.

“I think it's a great opportunity for our group and I think the boys are hungry to get a 'W' tonight."

The Canucks crushed the Oilers 8-1 in their season opener at this very-same venue Rogers Arena back in early October, and despite a much better follow-up effort a few nights later in the return fixture in Oil Country, Vancouver edged Edmonton 4-3 and have since kept the good times rolling with an 8-2-1 record that's good enough for second in the Pacific Division – 12 points ahead of the Blue & Orange.

For the Oilers, Monday night represents an opportunity to set themselves up for a new 10-game stretch by exacting their revenge on the Canucks in the building where their difficulties this season were unearthed.