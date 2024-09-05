BLOG: Oilers begin to arrive in Edmonton for informal skates

Leon Draisaitl was the latest player on Thursday to join the growing group of Oilers who've already began taking part in informal skates this week at the Downtown Community Arena in ICE District

DEV_3835
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Following a short summer brought on by their run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the slow-but-steady return of Oilers players to the ice this week in ICE District is a tell-tale sign that a new season is right around the corner.

Leon Draisaitl was the latest Oilers skater to return to the ice for informal skates on Thursday morning at the Downtown Community Arena, fresh off signing his eight-year extension with the club on Tuesday that will keep him in Edmonton until 2033 while making him the highest-paid player in the League ($14 million AAV) next summer.

The German had a chance to connect and develop some early on-ice chemistry with off-season signing Viktor Arvidsson, who's expected to begin the season as one of Draisaitl's wingers on the second line with another summer addition in Jeff Skinner.

Draisaitl will travel to Las Vegas next week with Connor McDavid for the NHL's Player Media Tour before returning to Oil Country to begin taking part in Training Camp later this month.

DEV_3925
DEV_3892
DEV_3893
DEV_3826
DEV_3884
DEV_3933
DEV_3861
DEV_3899
DEV_3835
DEV_4430
DEV_3843
DEV_3851
DEV_3873
DEV_4171
DEV_4211
DEV_4073
DEV_4064
DEV_4050
DEV_4166
DEV_4182
DEV_4012
DEV_4385
DEV_4206
DEV_4244
DEV_4020
DEV_4099
DEV_4202
DEV_4103
DEV_4269
DEV_4193
DEV_4274
DEV_4108
DEV_4119
DEV_4060
DEV_4174
DEV_3982
DEV_4054
DEV_3976
DEV_4323
DEV_4284
DEV_4395
DEV_4335
DEV_4347
DEV_4285
DEV_4364
DEV_4366
DEV_4298
DEV_4307
DEV_4304
DEV_4405
DEV_3945
DEV_4321
DEV_3949
DEV_3966
DEV_3921
/

Informal Skates (Sep. 5)

Photo credit: Andy Devlin

McDavid has yet to return to Edmonton to begin skating and is currently in Vail, Colorado for another training camp, saying in a recent interview with Sportsnet's Mark Spector that he's adjusted his training regimen this offseason after feeling the effects from a long season in '23-24 that lasted from the start of 'captain's skates' on Sept. 5, 2023 to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Jun. 27, 2024 – approximately 296 days.

“I went with a little bit of a different strategy this summer,” McDavid said in the interview. “In years past, it's just been very volume heavy, Very go, go, go. Throw everything at the wall and hope something sticks. That strategy, as well as it's worked for me, I think about the beginning of last year. I was just very tired and fatigued from a long summer of training, and was not feeling very good on the ice. And it translated.”

The Oilers started last season 2-9-1 after having the whole team in town after Labour Day Weekend last year to begin 'captain's skates' and McDavid is hopeful that less of a front-heavy schedule this year will help them kick off the year on a stronger note.

"You don't necessarily need to peak Sept. 18, but you need to peak for Oct. 9 when the first game is,” he added. “This summer I took some time off the ice, rested a little bit. I was working hard off the ice, but I didn't go on the ice until August. Five great weeks on the ice, and I'm feeling good and ready to roll again.”

Thursday's informal session was also the first look at players like defenceman Josh Brown and forward Matt Savoie in Blue & Orange following their summer acquisitions by the Oilers, while forward Noah Philp, who returned to the organization following a hiatus from pro hockey last season, has been skating with the group all week.

Centre James Hamblin has been wearing his new No. 52 on the back of his helmet – a number change made by the 25-year-old to match the age of his mother Gina, who passed away from cancer on Sept 5, 2017.

Among the other Oilers skaters who've already returned to the city and taken part in informal skates this week include Mattias Ekholm, Zach Hyman, Darnell Nurse, Troy Stecher, Corey Perry and Derek Ryan.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Draisaitl to eight-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers Fan Day returns to ICE District

TALKING POINTS: Draisaitl & Bowman speak following extension

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ up for another Rosie Award

RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets available Thursday, Aug. 29

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Holloway & Broberg offer sheets

RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Holloway & Broberg

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Emberson from Sharks

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks

BLOG: Skinner meets Mike Weir at Rogers Charity Classic

RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

RELEASE: MacTavish & Gregg to be inducted into Oilers HOF

RELEASE: Oilers announce Bowman as GM & EVP of Hockey Ops

RELEASE: Danielle Serdachny announced as female hockey ambassador

BLOG: Oilers set sights on another Stanley Cup run after short offseason

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Roby Jarventie from Senators