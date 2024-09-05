BLOG: Oilers begin to arrive in Edmonton for informal skates

EDMONTON, AB – Following a short summer brought on by their run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the slow-but-steady return of Oilers players to the ice this week in ICE District is a tell-tale sign that a new season is right around the corner.

Leon Draisaitl was the latest Oilers skater to return to the ice for informal skates on Thursday morning at the Downtown Community Arena, fresh off signing his eight-year extension with the club on Tuesday that will keep him in Edmonton until 2033 while making him the highest-paid player in the League ($14 million AAV) next summer.

The German had a chance to connect and develop some early on-ice chemistry with off-season signing Viktor Arvidsson, who's expected to begin the season as one of Draisaitl's wingers on the second line with another summer addition in Jeff Skinner.

Draisaitl will travel to Las Vegas next week with Connor McDavid for the NHL's Player Media Tour before returning to Oil Country to begin taking part in Training Camp later this month.